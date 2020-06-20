Leslie Marshall: Biden vs. Trump: Women Could Decide 2020 Career. Here's Why

This has been a good week for Joe Biden. His campaign stated that more than $ 80 million was raised in May, with an additional $ 6 million from a recent fundraiser with Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And an additional $ 3.5 million raised with Senator Kamala Harris, D- Calif.

Online contributions have also increased, tripling in recent weeks. And although Biden's cash flow is less than half that of the president, in 2016 Donald Trump lost the money race but won the presidency.

More good news for the former vice president is his increase in polls against President Trump. Especially with women, who I think will be the deciding factor in the November 2020 presidential election. I know that my colleague and friend Juan Williams says that the black vote will decide the fate of Biden and Trump, but I disagree.

Recent polls have found Biden ahead of Trump by 15 percent (Drudge Report) and many of those numbers and polls because Hillary Clinton was ahead in 2016 and lost.

But when you look at Biden's leadership, especially with registered female voters, he has a high number of historical polls among female voters. Biden leads with registered female voters 50 to 35 percent. Clinton, a woman herself, had an advantage, but only 14 percentage points. And, Biden's point margin among female voters has increased from 19 percent earlier this year to the 25-point margin it currently has.

In 2016, the president only lost women over 45 by 3 percentage points and beat white women and voters over 45 with 52 percent. But now, Trump's support is declining with women over 45. Biden leads this group by 17 points, up from March 9, according to the latest ABC / Washington Post survey.

And Biden's popularity with women is growing in the battlefield states. Although Hillary had female support in states like Georgia, Iowa, and Texas in 2016, Democrats knew they couldn't win those states. But the latest polls have Biden at a surprising distance. He is currently linked to Trump in Arkansas and there are rumors that Georgia could turn blue.

In states like Wisconsin, where everything changed in 2016 in favor of Trump, Hillary had a 10-point lead with women over Trump, who only narrowly won that state. Today, Biden has a 20-point lead with women in Wisconsin. In Virginia, she has a 21-point lead over Trump with women and also, albeit narrowly, leads Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan with female voters.

Why are so many women supporting Biden and why are so many Trump defenders defecting? Some reasons

First, there is a backlash from female voters for Trump's handling (or lack of management) if COVID-19. According to an NPR survey, 63 percent of women disapprove of the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID has increased in many states and in some places, like Miami, they are even delaying their plan to reopen due to the Florida cases.

And that affects the economy, an issue that worries women a lot. Additionally, the latest polls show figures as high as 70 percent of Americans who are even more concerned about the resurgence of the virus this fall and / or winter, including women.

The president is relying on his campaign for law and order, hoping to attract female voters in the very white suburbs, but I think this will backfire.

More than 100,000 small businesses have closed permanently since March. And women feel this impact not only because they are often caregivers and home educators, but also because many of them lost their jobs. As C Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research, put it: "We should go ahead and call this a 'loan on her.'"

Statistics support that claim. Women accounted for 55 percent of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which raised the unemployment rate for adult women to about 15 percent from 3.1 percent in February. The unemployment rate for adult men was 13 percent.

The president is relying on his campaign for law and order, hoping to attract female voters in the very white suburbs, but I think this will backfire. After the murder of George Floyd, for the first time in our nation, a significant majority of white Americans feel that there is a great need for systemic change. White suburban voters don't want to be seen as ignorant, racist, or mean.

Even some Republican women have said that Trump has not lived up to the circumstances, has failed to deliver on his campaign promises, does not support American values, and are tired of him looking like a 5-year-old with the insults.

The last primaries were also a good sign of women's strength for next November. In the eight states that held primary elections, there were 122 women on the ballot and 56 of them were successful. In California, most of the 27 who ran won as well.

The next president of the United States will be another white man, but this time it will be the women who decide. And those female voters could be key to driving Donald Trump out of the White House.

