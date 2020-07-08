Leslie Marshall: Democrats are not waging a civil war, they are united in the fight to defeat Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Sunday: "We are going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we will not only rebuild this nation, but we will transform it."

There has been a bit of mockery about what Biden meant by transformation. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines transformation as: "change in composition or structure, change the external form or appearance, or change in character or condition."

One thing that all of these definitions have in common is the word "change." Biden wants change because he says he is fighting for the soul of our nation.

BIDEN SLAMS TRUMP CAMPAIGN FOR & # 39; EXTERNAL EXCURSION & # 39; ABOUT THE THREAT COVID-19

But can Democrats really get the change they seek? Are they united enough to bring about such a change? I think they can.

Many people claim that a civil war is raging within the Democratic Party between progressives (critics call them radical leftist extremists) and more moderate centrist Democrats.

More from Opinion

At first glance, this civil war scenario might be easy to believe. But dig a little deeper and you'll see that both far-left Democrats (personified by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York) and Old Guard Dems (personified by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California and Biden) can join together to get things done

Some point to the split in the Democratic Party when they look at the recent primaries, in which self-proclaimed progressives (many of them African-American) defeated the moderate incumbents in various races. An example of this is Jamaal Bowman, who won a primary victory over Representative Eliot Engel, who has represented New York's 16th Congressional District for three decades.

Like many in the Democratic Party, he would prefer that Democrats turn red seats to blue, rather than blue. But party evolution is inevitable as a younger generation replaces a previous generation in party and electorate leadership. Biden, Pelosi, and other centrist Democrats are aware of this.

Do all Democrats think the same? Of course not, as neither do all Republicans. But it is an exaggeration to say that the Democrats are involved in a civil war. They are united in their determination to defeat Trump in November. And progressives and centrists understand that they need to work together to reach compromises in areas where they do not completely agree.

Biden and his allies have met with some of the leading progressives within the Democratic Party to discuss issues that are very important to the far left, such as climate change.

Both sides are quietly forging common ground to shape a climate plan before November. Biden has proposed a $ 1.7 billion plan with the goal of eliminating the country's net carbon emissions by 2050 and achieving 100 percent clean energy in the process.

On the subject of America's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Democrats are united as they can be in rejecting Trump's failed leadership, false claims, and efforts to minimize the severity of the COVID-19 disease.

Democrats want to combat the pandemic with a national policy that is based on the advice of scientists and medical professionals, and accepts the need for social distance, wearing masks and taking other precautions.

Democrats believe "we are all in this together" and want a president who will lead a national effort to respond to COVID-19, unlike Trump, who passes the money on to each state, criticizes governors and mayors, and is praised without cease to make everything absolutely perfect, despite the fact that the pandemic has claimed more than 130,000 lives in the U.S.

Furthermore, Democrats are united on how we must respond to the economic damage the pandemic has caused as a result of business closings and the loss of jobs for workers. Democrats want a new stimulus package that helps ordinary Americans support their homes, feed their families, and pay their other bills in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

And on the issue of systemic racism and the police, Democrats are united in the belief that black lives matter and that racism cannot be tolerated.

Most Democrats don't want to shut down police departments, they want to reform the police so that the police do a better job of performing their duties. That means better training for the police on how to defuse violent confrontations and give some police responsibilities, such as dealing with people with mental illness, to other agencies better equipped to handle situations that do not involve crime.

Democrats support peaceful protests. But despite claims by President Trump and Republicans, Democrats do not support looting and other criminal behavior, and they certainly do not want to see the destruction of American society.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans expect Democrats to be fragmented and divided again, as we were in 2016. That division wounded Hillary Clinton and allowed Trump to win the presidential race at the Election College, even though Clinton garnered around 3 million votes. most popular.

Democrats know our history and learn from our mistakes. This November we will unite to achieve our most important goal: send Trump into political retirement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY LESLIE MARSHALL