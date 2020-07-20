Leslie Marshall: Forget Trump's tax returns – this is how we make it one-term president

Democrats, we have to wake up. To make Donald Trump a single-term president, the focus must be on your policies, not on tax returns or what your campaign is doing.

My fellow Democrats have been a bit obsessed with Trump releasing his tax returns. This desire to achieve them reached the Supreme Court, which delivered a stabbing defeat to the President when they ruled that he was not "absolutely immune" to criminal citations seeking his private papers. Therefore, there is a clearer path for prosecutors in New York who want to access their financial records, but something is unlikely to be revealed before the election.

Granted, he's the only major party president or presidential candidate since the 1970s who hasn't released his tax returns. And it is possible, if they are released, that we discover that they pay a very low rate compared to the average working-class American. We might even discover that he and his family benefited from their own tax cuts approved three years ago. But unless we know that you received direct payments from someone like Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is quite unlikely that he will suffer any political harm.

The shaking of Trump's campaign staff last week brought more welcome news to some in my party. With his poor poll numbers, he replaced his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, with veteran Republican operative Bill Stepien. As a strategist, you would consider any campaign that replaces your manager as a red flag, a sinking ship. But, in 2016, Trump had three campaign managers and managed to win the presidency. It is unlike any other president, and the style and staffing of his campaign have also been unlike any other.

So, Democrats, forget about tax returns and campaign staff. The number one goal of all of us on the left, be it progressive or moderate centrist, is what will make Donald Trump a one-term president. This is what we should focus on:

First, we need to use the data in the polls to get the support of the voting blocs that the president is losing. Gallup's latest poll shows the president is underwater with those who have registered as independents, a key voting group that may well decide this upcoming election. Although Joe Biden has the support of most African-Americans and Latinos, those are not groups we should take for granted. We need to continue the outreach and policy proposals that address the needs of this very powerful and rapidly growing segment of our nation and the voting population. In addition, in the last month, older people have soured with the President as a result of his handling or mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also have to look beyond the Oval Office. Remember, if Trump falls, the Republican majority in the Senate could also fall. Currently, to win the Senate, Democrats need a total of four seats in November. There are 23 seats in the Republican Senate for reelection, and only 12 on the Democratic side.

If Trump is reelected, the Supreme Court could have a 7-2 conservative majority at the end of his second term.

And Democrats must pay attention to issues that are important to voters. Sure, COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement are top of mind for voters, but poll after poll shows voters still care about healthcare, a winning issue for Democrats in recent election cycles. Trump and his administration continue to seek to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which would strip 23.3 million Americans of their health coverage, during a health crisis. For many voters, that is terrifying.

Another issue Democrats have been successful with in the recent election is income inequality. Do Americans want to see more tax cuts for the wealthy?

There are other problems that many see as "left-leaning," but polls show they have the support of most Americans. They want to breathe clean air and clean water to drink and wash their children. If Trump is reelected, we can expect more pollution, not less.

Democrats must also point to the power of a president to nominate Supreme Court justices. If Trump is reelected, the Supreme Court could have a 7-2 conservative majority at the end of his second term.

Finally, although voters may disagree about climate change or its causes, most Americans are seeking medical professionals and scientists for guidance on the coronavirus. Americans want a leader who differs from professionals and believes in science so that we can put COVID-19 in our rearview mirror.

Democrats must remember that voters don't care who is hired and fired by a politician's staff or a president's tax returns. But they are afraid of the uncertainty of this pandemic. They worry about the problems that directly affect them, their families and their jobs. Democrats must focus on those issues if they really want to make Donald Trump a one-term president.

