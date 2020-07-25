Leslie Marshall: Trump is desperate to increase his weak support among women voters, but he is not succeeding

The entrance of women's votes, particularly women from the suburbs, will be a great challenge for President Trump in November, and he knows it.

The president retweeted a column in The New York Post on Thursday warning of changes former vice president Joe Biden is supposed to make to local zoning laws if he defeats Trump in the presidential election.

Trump wrote: Suburban Housewives of America should read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American dream. I will preserve it and make it even better!

Not exactly a subtle Trump appeal, and a clear sign of despair.

A Fox News poll released this week makes it clear that Trump's alarm is justified. The poll found that Trump leads Biden by 5 points among men. But Biden has a dominant 19-point lead among women.

And Biden has a 22-point lead over Trump among suburban women, according to a recent New York Times poll.

Women's support for Trump began to erode towards the end of the 2016 presidential election campaign when the "Access Hollywood" tape was released showing candidate Trump bragging in vulgar language about kissing women, trying to have sex with them, and grab them by the genitals.

"And when you're a star, they let you do it," Trump bragged on the tape, recorded in 2005 when he apparently thought he was having a private conversation. "You can do everything."

Many people thought that the disclosure of these nasty comments condemned Trump's candidacy. Some Republicans even asked him to withdraw from the presidential race. But Trump did apologize and shocked the political world by defeating Hillary Clinton at Election College, although she received around 3 million more popular votes in the presidential race.

This COVID-19 crisis is hitting women especially.

Two years later, in the 2018 midterm elections, female voters helped Democrats capture Republican control of the House of Representatives. And now Democrats hope women have had enough of Trump and send him into political retirement, expand the Democratic majority in the House, and give Democrats control of the Senate.

Clearly, one reason Biden promised to choose a fellow vice presidential candidate was his calculation that this would strengthen his already strong support among female voters.

Across the country, Democratic states, where Republicans have almost guaranteed victory in recent years, including Texas, Georgia and Arizona, are now being highly controversial, thanks in large part to the strong support they receive from women.

And he states that Trump narrowly lost in 2016, like Minnesota, now it seems highly unlikely that he will be changed (a goal that Trump set) in November. Women, particularly those who live in the suburbs, are making a difference for Democrats.

Although Hillary Clinton obtained the general female vote in 2016, Trump was competitive. She won 53 percent of the votes for white women with a college education and had a 27-point lead among women without a college education. That lead is now down to single digits, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll and a New York Times poll.

According to surveys, suburban white women with a college education are turning not only against Trump, but also against Republican candidates for Congress. In 59 races on the battlefield, polls show that women favor Democrats by about 30 points over Republicans.

In fact, Biden appears to be on her way to garner more support from college-educated white suburban women than Obama (who got 46 percent in 2012) and Hillary Clinton (who got 51 percent in 2016).

President Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic is hurting him both among male and female voters. Only 43 percent of voters approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic, according to the latest Fox News poll. That number could drop if the pandemic worsens and the number of deaths and hospitalizations continues to rise.

This COVID-19 crisis is hitting women especially. In many families, women are primarily responsible for the care of sick family members. And with millions of children out of school, their mothers are more likely than their fathers to take on most of the childcare responsibilities. Many women are also greatly affected by unemployment caused by the closure of businesses as a result of the pandemic.

Other issues are also of particular interest to women. For example, according to the Pew Research Center, only 29 percent of suburban women believe that Trump has done a fair amount to promote women's rights; 69 percent believe that they have not done much on this issue, despite the fact that they affirm that "nobody has more respect for women than me."

Hmm … cue the tape "Hollywood Access".

Whether as candidates or as voters, women are more politically involved now than at any other time in our nation's history. Remember, until 100 years ago women were not even allowed to vote, and the United States Declaration of Independence proclaimed "everyone mens they are created equal. "

This year, more than 1 million women have donated money to a presidential candidate. Therefore, they are not only a voting block to consider, but they are also a strong financial force.

Whether it's Trump's insulting rhetoric, tweets that brutally target specific women, lack of leadership with the coronavirus pandemic and in many other areas, or his inability to attract women, Joe Biden is the beneficiary of the many Trump's deficiencies.

If women get to vote enough to vote for Biden and his running mate in November, the phrase "the brotherhood is powerful" will have a new meaning, and Trump will be shown to brag about his appeal to women, if I they lend it. of his favorite terms: fake news.

