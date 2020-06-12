Leslie Marshall: Trump Sinks In Polls: Voters Tired Of His Failures And Angry Tweets

Millions of Americans are fed up with divisor-in-chief Donald Trump and the horrible work he has done to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 113,000 Americans and protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police , among its many failures

As a result, the ratings on the President Trump poll are sinking and the chances are increasing that former Vice President Joe Biden will send Trump to political retirement in the November election.

Trump only appealed to his base and tried to fan the flames of division and conflict among Americans. This is yet another sign of the incompetent leadership of our reality TV president and it is also a reckless political movement.

DOUG SCHOEN: WHY THE TRUMP-BIDEN RACE IS SO MUCH CLOSER THAN YOU THINK

Hillary Clinton received around 3 million more votes than Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but lost at the Electoral College. Trump takes a huge risk if he believes he can be reelected while winning millions of popular votes again, because Biden and his team have no doubt learned from Clinton's mistakes and are focused on improving at the Election College.

Indeed, Trump changed the name of our country from the United States to the divided States of America. He has increased our divisions in terms of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and political views.

More from Opinion

In the 1976 Academy Award-winning movie "Network," the lead character, television newscaster, convinces his viewers across the country to open their windows and shout, "I'm crazy as hell and not I'm going to take this. " never again. "Americans are not shouting that out their windows today, but with their marches, protests, and expressions of opposition to Trump in opinion polls, they are effectively conveying that sentiment regarding the Trump presidency.

Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, leads Trump in almost every poll. After following formerly current stay-at-home orders in his home state of Delaware to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he ventured on Memorial Day to honor our fallen military service members.

And unlike Trump, who ignores the guidance of his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and acts as if he is above the law and all the rules that apply to others, Biden has worn a mask to protect those around him and himself from the coronavirus.

Biden is coming out more now and appears frequently in the media to offer the American people a sensible alternative to Trump's chaotic, impulsive, uninformed, and disastrous leadership.

The latest opinion polls show Biden with a significant national advantage over Trump of around 10 percentage points. And a CNN poll this week gave Biden a staggering 14 percentage point lead over the president.

Indeed, Trump changed the name of our country from the United States to the divided States of America.

The CNN poll has been criticized by some as an outlier. But several major national polls (CNN, ABC-Washington Post, Monmouth, Quinnipiac, and Fox News) show that Biden increased by 3-8 percent from mid-March to now.

While the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll didn't show Biden gaining ground since March, it did give him a 7-point lead over Trump.

In critical watershed states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the priorities of the US Democratic Super PACs. USA They show that Biden's support has increased to 3 percent since March.

The horrific murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man on the ground in handcuffs and who can't resist the police, has led our nation to mistreatment of African-Americans by the police and to the broader problem of racism and unequal treatment and the opportunity of our black population

A cell phone video recorded Floyd's death when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's desperate cries that he couldn't breathe. Three other officers stood waiting as life squeezed out of Floyd's body.

Fortunately, all four officers have been charged with second-degree murder or aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To his credit, Trump has ordered the FBI to investigate the Floyd murder to see if a federal crime was committed, and has condemned the Floyd murder. But the president has devoted most of his attention to attacking the minority of protesters who participated in looting and other illegal activities.

And Trump has a responsibility to have law enforcement officers forcibly evict peaceful protesters from a park outside the White House so they can walk to a nearby church for a photo shoot, posing with a Bible.

Biden has expressed far more sympathy for Floyd's death and for the continued discrimination facing African-Americans. He even traveled to personally meet with Floyd's family members to express sympathy for his loss.

"For all of you who are suffering so much, I am very sorry for your loss," Biden said in a video message. “This nation is saddened by you. Rejoice in the fact that we all grieve with you.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

And speaking directly to Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Biden said on video: "Little Gianna, as I told you when I saw you yesterday, you are very brave. Dad looks down and is very proud of you. I know you have a lot of questions. No child should have to ask questions that many black children have had to ask for generations, why? Why did Dad leave? Looking through your eyes, we should ask ourselves why the answers are often too cruel and painful. " .

"Now is the time for racial justice," Biden continued. "That is the answer we should give our children when they ask why. Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we are really on the road to racial justice in America, and then, as Gianna said, your dad will have changed the world. "

Biden talks about knowing how those who have lost loved ones feel after having lost their first wife, daughter and son. He is a real, identifiable, kind and loving man who clearly cares about the pain and problems that others suffer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's in stark contrast to Trump, who tweets and tweets and tweets with complaints about being unfairly attacked, brutally attacks and insults his critics, and labels any news report that doesn't flood him with praise as "fake news."

I think Americans are tired of the constant whining of the tweeter-in-chief. They want a president focused on our nation, not a narcissist focused on conveying their personal grievances.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY LESLIE MARSHALL