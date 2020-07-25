Leslie Van Houten: Manson follower recommended for parole for the fourth time

More than five decades have passed since the murder of Sharon Tate and four others at the home of Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski, in Los Angeles. The murders led to the arrest and trial of Charles Manson along with his followers who physically committed the crimes.

Polanski and Tate at their wedding in January 1968. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, famous stylist Jay Sebring, and Steven Parent, a friend of the family gardener, were also killed.

The victims were stabbed, shot, and beaten to death.

Polanski, who was out of town at the time of the murders, is seen on the porch outside his home. The remains of the word "pig" can be seen where it was scrawled on the door.

On the night of August 10, three of Manson's followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home (pictured). This time, Manson accompanied his followers to select victims, but was not involved in the killings.

Manson and his followers were arrested at this remote location, called Barker Ranch, on suspicion of car theft. Police did not immediately link them to the killings.

A break in the case occurred when Susan Atkins, already in prison, told an inmate about the Tate murders. "Because we wanted to commit a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take note," he said.

Manson, along with five followers, was charged with the murders on December 8, 1969.

From the left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten walk to court to appear for their roles in the murders.

Manson is accompanied to his reading of conspiracy murder charges.

Manson appears with an "X" cut off his forehead when the trial begins on June 16, 1970. He was said to symbolize being blacked out of society. Later he altered the scar to become a swastika.

After a seven-month trial, all defendants were found guilty on January 25, 1971. Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten received the death penalty.

Manson, shaved head and beardless, led his sentencing hearing on March 29, 1971. He also received the death penalty.

Charles "Tex" Watson was tried separately after fleeing to Texas and fighting extradition to California. He was convicted and also sentenced to death in 1971. All sentences were commuted to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.

Manson is seen in court during a parole hearing in 1986. He was denied a sixth time.