Lesotho murder: former prime minister and wife paid for criminal gangs, according to court documents

Thabane ordered the hit on Lipolelo Thabane to allow his current wife Maesaiah to become the first lady, Lesotho Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said in an affidavit.
Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead by gunmen near his home in the capital Maseru in June 2017.
She was negotiating a divorce from Thabane before her death.
The documents indicate that the prime minister and his wife allegedly met with the head of a gang and promised them $ 177,000 and jobs to kill Lipolelo before his inauguration as prime minister, police said in the affidavit.
Thabane also shared his ex-wife's home with his killers and they began to monitor Lipolelo's movement, police said.
They tried to kill Lipolelo on June 12, but failed, and she reported the incident to police, according to Mokete.
They then assaulted and killed Lipolelo two days later, in a meeting with an unidentified broker, who is now a witness to the state.
The broker was negotiating a truce between the two women in Ficksburg, a small town in neighboring South Africa, according to the affidavit.
Thabane married his current wife Maesaiah two months after Lipolelo was killed.
Maesaiah has been charged with the murder of Lipolelo and the attempted murder of another woman, who was with the former first lady when she was killed.
The former prime minister has not been charged despite attempts by the police to prosecute him. His lawyers have argued that he has immunity because of his position.
Thabane resigned from his post in May after months of pressure from his party to resign over his alleged involvement in the case.
He will be charged with murder now that he is no longer in power, Mokete said.
Police re-arrested Maesaiah last week and her previous bail was revoked for technical problems.
The court ordered a new bail request and said a different judge should hear the case.