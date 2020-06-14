Lesotho murder: former prime minister and wife paid for criminal gangs, according to court documents





Thabane ordered the hit on Lipolelo Thabane to allow his current wife Maesaiah to become the first lady, Lesotho Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said in an affidavit.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead by gunmen near his home in the capital Maseru in June 2017.

She was negotiating a divorce from Thabane before her death.

The documents indicate that the prime minister and his wife allegedly met with the head of a gang and promised them $ 177,000 and jobs to kill Lipolelo before his inauguration as prime minister, police said in the affidavit.