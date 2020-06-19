Let Juneteenth be White America's wake-up call to be a better ally

The United States is counting on the ally.

One way to analyze the current political moment is through the surreal and sophisticated Atlanta FX drama "Atlanta". In particular, the penultimate episode of Season 1 explores the frequent void of the alliance.

"Juneteenth" follows the show's protagonist Earnest "Earn" Marks (played by Glover) as he attends a party celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of American slavery more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of Abraham Lincoln. He is accompanying his girlfriend, Vanessa "Van" Keefer (Zazie Beetz). The event hosts are Craig Allen (Rick Holmes), who is a wealthy white man, drinks Hennessy, and his black wife, Monique (Cassandra Freeman).

Craig is interested in black culture, offering, without warning, a litany of references to black history: "No one can give you freedom. No one can give you equality or justice or anything. If you are a man, take it." He tells Earn, reciting the quote, by Malcolm X, of course, that he inspired his cartoonish painting of the fight for black freedom. Later, Craig asks Earn to sit in the front row to deliver his slam poem (oof) about being chased by Jim Crow (ooooof)

However, despite all that deception, Craig has his limits. When Monique dismisses Earn's cousin, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), as an "insignificant thug", Craig just looks the other way awkward. His silence puts distance between him and his declared affection for Earn (and his support for black causes, in general). From this point of view, his previous words are not simply dizzy, but hilarious; They are empty.

Recent real-life events have revealed a similar tension between spectacle and substance. Last Monday, Democratic members of the House and Senate introduced the 2020 Police Justice Act, which "includes measures to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct, improve transparency and the collection of data and eliminate discriminatory police practices. "

Before submitting the bill, they were silent for a while during the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd below his knee before Floyd died.

But the thoughtful gesture was somewhat dull by the decision of congressional leaders to wear kente cloth stoles. Dating back to the Akan people of what is now Ghana, the textile was supposed to convey kinship and defiance.

California Representative Karen Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, told The Washington Post that since Trump entered the White House in 2017, "it has become a symbol of protest at his racist representation of Africa. Monday, we use kente because we feel that after 49 years (since the CBC was formed), we were finally getting legislation on police abuse. "

And yet, the move was recorded more as a gimmick, distracting from state violence against blacks and reflecting what many see as the weaknesses of the bill.

"Monday's theatricality underscored the problem with reform legislation in the Police Justice Act," wrote Doreen St. Felix of the New Yorker, noting the ongoing debate over police disbursement versus renovation of an entrenched institution in racism. (Remarkably, while the group was mixed, white congressional leaders were the main targets of the taunt.)

Of course, the behavior of the Democrats may have been embarrassing. But Trump has been downright repellent.

Without acknowledging the importance of the date or location, the administration announced last week that the first Trump rally since March would be June 15, and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the country's most violent racial massacres. Trump postponed the rally only after many protests: Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, denounced the near event and called it " Welcome party "for white supremacists.

The attempted alliance has also appeared in other ways, including in direct discussions about the role of whites in anti-racism work. The weeks after Floyd's murder have been filled with trumpeted desires to read books on race: "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Color Blindness" by Michelle Alexander, "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for People White speak "Racism," Ta-Nehisi Coates "" Between the world and me. "

These books are significant; It's nice that so many white people, specifically, want to consume them, seemingly drawing a line in the sand in a way that didn't happen during the past few seasons of protest. Still, it can be difficult to distinguish between "expressions of solidarity and gestures of acquittal," as described by Princeton University professor Imani Perry.Look, I'm not a racist, I said you mattered!) "

Furthermore, while statements of support may be valuable, they are not a substitute for more meaningful action that can help undo the damage of centuries of intolerance.

To think otherwise is to nurture someone like Craig, represented in "Atlanta." He is the kind of well-intentioned white person who enjoys an easy, low-risk commitment to black culture, for example, having his wife read Ntozake Shange's 1976 choreography "For Colored Girls," but apparently lacks the conviction to have a challenging conversation.

Part of the power of "Atlanta" is that it exposes this behavior for what it is: a joke that is fun until it isn't.