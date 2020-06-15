Let's dispel the biggest myth of the 2016 elections







"The victory on election night came as a surprise to even Trump, according to many in his campaign, and little preparation had been made for what was to come next. Trump had even talked about going to one of his golf courses in Scotland immediately after the elections, so he didn't have to see Hillary Clinton enjoy his success. A campaign assistant recalled that candidate Trump had "said to the pilot (of his private plane):" Feed the plane. " "

Look. In recent years, it has been widely reported that Trump had no idea that he really could win, from the fight to write a victory speech to the total chaos of his presidential transition effort.