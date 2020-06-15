"The victory on election night came as a surprise to even Trump, according to many in his campaign, and little preparation had been made for what was to come next. Trump had even talked about going to one of his golf courses in Scotland immediately after the elections, so he didn't have to see Hillary Clinton enjoy his success. A campaign assistant recalled that candidate Trump had "said to the pilot (of his private plane):" Feed the plane. " "
Look. In recent years, it has been widely reported that Trump had no idea that he really could win, from the fight to write a victory speech to the total chaos of his presidential transition effort.
The simple fact is that, apart from all revisionist history, there were No expectation in the Trump campaign that he could win. Zero. Nothing. Nothing None.
Trump was not, in fact, a super genius playing three-dimensional chess who saw, from the start, the path to victory when no one else in the political world could.
He was just doing what he always does: project irrational confidence and then, in retrospect, insist that he knew he had it all along.
To be clear: whether or not Trump had a secret plan (he did not) or if he thought he was going to win (he did not) does not change the fact that he won.
And while Democrats will forever note that he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, he won the Electoral College, which is still the way we elect presidents in this country.
But finally let's put the idea that Trump was anything less stunned than he won. Anyone who says otherwise is engaging in the kind of myth-making that Trump has built his entire life on.
Point: Unexpected earnings count the same as expected. But don't twist it: Trump's 2016 victory was the first, not the second.