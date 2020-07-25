Let's go back to the Mookie Betts offer in 12 years.

Before playing a real game for the team, the Dodgers secured star fielder Mookie Betts to a 12-year, $ 365 million extension. Red Sox president Tom Werner, who failed to reach a deal with the 27-year-old, is not sweating.

"It's always hard to change a talented player of Mookie's caliber, but let's get back to this conversation in 12 years," Werner said on WEEI Radio, "I hope that you (the hosts) and I will continue to be here. Too long for a team to swallow it. You know as well as I do that the history of long-term deals is better. We made what we thought was a generous offer, but for us it's time to turn the page. "

According to reports, MassLive.com, the Red Sox attempted to spread Betts on at least three separate occasions, with the latest offer exceeding $ 300 million. Betts responded with $ 420 million, according to the report.

The coronavirus pandemic, specifically its economic ramifications, likely changed its demands in Los Angeles.

After failing to reach an agreement, Boston sent Betts along with left-hander David Price to the Dodgers as part of a five-player agreement. Both players formed an integral part of the team's 2018 World Series title.

Boston got Alex Verdugo and two prospects in the deal.

"We have tried, on several occasions, to reach an agreement with Mookie," Werner said. "It was his desire to try free agency. Our last deal, I think everyone knows the number. It was a large number. "

With just one year left on his contract, the Dodgers risked the possibility that Betts could play just one season with the team before entering free agency. However, now bets will probably never make it to the open market.

The Dodgers have remained at the top of the National League West for seven consecutive years, but they fell short in October. Now, they hope the pairing of Betts and star outfielder Cody Bellinger will help them get through the situation.

Betts is just 2-of-12 (.182) in its first two games, but the Dodgers still have a 2-0 start.