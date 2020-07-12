Let's Play Jello shot Jenga to ease our pandemic stress

A drunken breakthrough for managing pandemic stress is finally here: Jello shot Jenga. Let's all play!

Custom carpenter Brian Calteaux invented the variation of the Hasbro classic, and his handmade "Little Shoty Shot Tower" is played the same way: each player takes a block from a 54-block tower, then places the block on the top. top of the tower, as the construction becomes more and more unstable.

Calteaux's 27-inch-high contraption includes what he describes as 54 natural 7.5-inch blocks sanded, with 15 points to place the uneven hitch; 25 1 oz. cups with lids; and laminated rulers and recipe card, according to the Minnesotan listing on Etsy, an online craft market.

"Perfect for backyard reunions, graduations, ladies night outings, camps, weddings, reunions, stag and hen parties, bachelor parties, etc. Makes a great gift too!" Calteaux boasts on its listing.

"Add some jelly shots and have fun!"

The price is $ 79 for the standard model; Models with extra holes, naturally, are more. Calteaux will add up to an additional 15 holes to a dollar each time. And of course it even sells extra cups.

People are finishing the rotting game faster than they can run to the liquor store. They haven't been able to get enough since Calteaux unveiled their creation last summer, according to a blog post on Crafty Morning.

The order book now spans six weeks. And nearly two dozen Etsy customers had the gadget in their shopping carts at any time on Saturday.