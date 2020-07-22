Let's talk about Kanye West's damaging and inaccurate claims about Harriet Tubman (Opinion)

But it is imperative that we pause and think about how his comments on Black History give us so much to process about celebrity culture and social media, especially during a time of heightened awareness of systemic racism.

Some probably wonder, "Why should we listen to Kanye to begin with?" The short answer is that it is less about "why we should" and more about "who will listen". Most have some familiarity with West's creative work. As a talented producer, musician, and designer, he has a social media platform that rivals other artists and world leaders, so he naturally draws eyes and ears. It is not inconceivable to think that people, unaware of the history of African Americans and seeking answers, can take what West said as fact, or at least that his rhetoric planted a seed of doubt about Tubman's legacy.

It seems that the correct reaction was the one captured on social media, when Toni Fulton, who attended and filmed the demonstration, said: "I am leaving now," in response to West's false claim about Tubman.

Maybe as an audience, we should also go right now and hope that West gets the support he needs.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West released a statement on Instagram about her husband. She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand … Those who are close to Kanye know their heart and understands his words sometimes don't align with his intentions. " She did not specifically mention any of her comments.

While I and many others hope that West will get the help he needs during this time, it is important that we do not overlook his damaging and inaccurate claims about Harriet Tubman. His words have power during a time when many people are trying to learn more about black history, while the discussion of systemic racism is at the forefront of international discussion. Accuracy, truth and humility will lead us to a common understanding of the work of Tubman, and other historical contributors, towards social justice and racial equality.

West's mix of celebrity culture, politics, and popular music seems a far cry from the spirit of the era 30 years ago. In 1990 hip-hop pioneers Boogie Down Productions released the album Edutainment. The group postulated that hip-hop can merge education and entertainment to inform listeners of issues affecting the black community, in parallel with hip-hop group Public Enemy & # 39; s Chuck D, who said : "Rap music is the invisible television station that Black America never had."

Implicit in these ideas and comments are the responsibilities inherent in that role.

I would classify the responsibilities of the socially and politically committed educator / artist / celebrity into three categories: amplification, clarification, and expansion. Amplification of the voices of knowledge producers (academics, academics, journalists and artists) who do not have access to the same platform as celebrities. Clarification works in concert with humility: the ability to recognize new information and note when you are wrong (and highlight voices with knowledge). The increase is drawing attention to issues the media overlooks, such as the focus on the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky.

In many ways, social media has significantly narrowed the gap between celebrities and the public; Information can be shared in an instant with millions of followers. However, no Instagram post or Twitter thread can replace the in-depth analysis and research that comes from interacting with texts and other media. – especially considering the limited average attention span of humans.

A more hopeful view would be for celebrities to take advantage of social media as a starting point for followers to learn more about a topic. In fact, social media can raise traditionally marginalized academic voices. For example, movements like #CiteASista are providing ways to ensure that black women's academic contributions are not on the periphery, but are focused.

West's inaccurate comments about Tubman's contributions reveal a gap not only in his, but also in many Americans' knowledge of black history, which tends to be fragmented and incorrect because so many details of black history are not integrated into school curricula for White and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and Colored Students) alike. For example, many are aware of the Tuskegee study conducted between 1932 and 1972 by the U.S. Public Health Service, but they mistakenly believe that the government injected syphilis into black men, rather than discontinuing treatment. Many are familiar with the iconography of the Black Panthers, but know little about their contributions to food justice, the establishment of health clinics, and educational programs in collaboration with other underserved communities.

I urge people seeking knowledge to read history books and participate in curricula that significantly address the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, Reconstruction, and other aspects of history that the people and communities of BIPOC have contributed. We also have access to public intellectuals. Celebrities can show respect to the generators of knowledge (educators, academics, journalists, and artists) by accessing them, critically participating in their work, and encouraging others to do the same.

Erica Armstrong Dunbar's "She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman" is 176 pages of carefully researched information on one of America's most heroic women; surely his contribution to the story is worth taking the time to read and interpret. Most importantly, we can use this moment to model our peers and the next generation: let's move from sound bites and posts to deep engagement with questions of our history and socio-political reality, let's use social media to share what what have we learned. and inform others of how we fill our knowledge gaps.