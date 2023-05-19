Letterkenny is a Canadian television sitcom that has gained a loyal fan base since its debut in 2016. The show follows the lives of residents in the small town of Letterkenny, Ontario, and their daily interactions with each other. The show’s witty humor and unique characters have made it a hit among audiences.

Fans of Letterkenny have been eagerly awaiting news about the show’s renewal for its twelfth season. The show creators, Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney have been tight-lipped about any details regarding the upcoming season. However, rumors about the show's potential release date, cast, and plot have been circulating. This article will provide all the information fans need about Letterkenny Season 12, including its renewal status, cast members, and potential plotlines.

Renewal Status

Has Letterkenny Season 12 been renewed?

Fans of the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny have been eagerly awaiting news about the renewal of Season 12. As of May 18, 2023, there has been no official announcement regarding the revival of the show. However, several factors suggest that a renewal is likely.

Firstly, Letterkenny has been a critical and commercial success for Hulu, the streaming platform that distributes the show in the United States. The show has a dedicated fanbase and has received positive reviews from critics. The show has also been nominated for several Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series.

Furthermore, the show's creators, Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, have expressed their desire to continue making the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keeso stated that he has ideas for future show seasons and hopes to continue making it for as long as possible.

<p>It is also worth noting that the previous seasons of Letterkenny have followed a consistent release schedule, with new seasons premiering each year in December. If a renewal is announced, Season 12 will likely follow this pattern and premiere in December 2023.

In summary, while there is no official announcement regarding the renewal of Letterkenny Season 12, the show’s past success, the creators’ desire to continue making the show, and the consistent release schedule of previous seasons suggest that a renewal is likely. Fans of the show should stay tuned for further updates.

Release Date

Letterkenny is a famous Canadian sitcom that has entertained audiences since 2016. The show follows the lives of the residents of a small town in Ontario, Canada. The show has gained a cult following due to its unique humor and witty writing. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Season 12 of the show. This section will provide all the information you need about the release date of Letterkenny Season 12.

When will Letterkenny Season 12 be released?

The release date for Letterkenny Season 12 has not been officially announced yet. However, rumors exist that the show will be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The show is currently in production, and the cast and crew are working hard to bring the new season to the fans.

It is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the production of many shows, including Letterkenny. The pandemic has caused delays in the show’s production, and the release date may be pushed back further.

Despite the lack of an official release date, the show’s fans eagerly anticipate the new season. The show has gained a massive following over the years, and fans are excited to see what the writers have in store for them in Season 12.

In conclusion, while the release date for Letterkenny Season 12 has not been officially announced, fans can expect the show to be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in the show’s production, but fans can rest assured that the cast and crew are working hard to bring the new season to their screens.

Week 2 of shooting Letterkenny Season 12 has begun.