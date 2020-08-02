Letting it ride the reds and rays

Well, that didn't take long. After the NHL distanced itself socially for four months, the Rangers & # 39; Ryan Strome and the Hurricanes & # 39; Justin Williams exchanged blows, blood, and other bodily fluids. A refreshing update after seeing unmasked Walmart shoppers confront each other for sure.

So after four months off, Trevor Bauer had another seven days off. Not bad. Bauer, scheduled to launch on Friday, was delayed one day, but the weather in Detroit forced him to cancel Saturday's game. Reds and Tigers will play two today, Bauer goes to the beginning of the game. The launch pairing has changed once again. This time his opponent is Rony Garcia, who made his MLB debut last week. Garcia received the Royal treatment, allowing KC to score three runs in a short three-inning season. Bet is the same, 20 units in the Reds, but we'll play two after scratching twice. The Rays are in Baltimore. Yonny Chirinos is going through Tampa Bay. He allowed one run, without winning, more than four innings against Atlanta. Tommy Milone pitched the first day, but was eliminated after three innings after four Red Sox crossed the plate. Play 10 units on the Rays too.

Pitch changes and bad weather keep us idle at -55 griffeys