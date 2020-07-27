Levin criticizes the editor of the Washington Post for & # 39; conflict of interest & # 39; from the Reagan Foundation

Conservative radio host Mark Levin criticized Washington Post editor and CEO Fred Ryan Sunday, describing Ryan's dual role as president of the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Presidential Institute as a clear conflict of interest.

On Saturday, the Post reported that the Reagan Foundation had demanded that Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) cease fundraising for the 40th president's name and image. According to the report, the foundation had a particular problem with the offer of the Trump 2020 campaign, in exchange for a donation of $ 45, a set of commemorative coins that included a piece with the image of Trump and another with that of Reagan, mounted in a photograph with the two men from 1987.

"I campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980. I worked in President Reagan's administration for 8 years," wrote Levin, who worked in the Reagan Education and Home Affairs departments before becoming chief of staff to then Attorney General Edwin Meese. . on Facebook.

"I didn't realize that Fred Ryan, who is now the editor and CEO of the Washington Post, is also the chairman of the board of the Reagan Library and Foundation."

Levin, who hosts "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday nights on the Fox News Channel, said that what he called the Post's "leftist agenda" conflicts with Reagan's "conservative legacy".

"It also explains why the Washington Post ran a story about the Reagan Library objecting to President Trump's use of the Reagan name to raise funds, that means Fred Ryan opposed it," he said.

The publication's political columnist Karen Tumulty wrote in the story that Ryan "declined to offer a comment," but revealed his position in the Post.

Ryan himself served as an Assistant to the President of the United States from 1982 to 1989, and as Reagan's chief of staff from 1989 to 1995. Ryan was notably chosen to be a coffin at Reagan's funeral in 2004, along with the artist Merv Griffin and Reagan consultant Michael Deaver

Ryan was named editor of the Post in 2014, a year after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought the newspaper through his investment company, Nash Holdings.

The Reagan Foundation is perhaps best known for operating the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, northwest of Los Angeles.

"The purpose of the Library is to enshrine President Reagan's fabulous conservative legacy forever," Levin wrote. "Consequently, I am horrified that the Fred Ryan Washington Post and the Reagan Library, under the chairmanship of Fred Ryan, did this publicity stunt on President Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I hope that the thousands of Reagan alumni who worked for President Reagan share my concern."

Levin then addressed Ryan directly, essentially challenging him to decide whether to lead the Washington Post. or the Reagan library board.

"(T) here is a clear conflict," he said.

According to the Post, the director of marketing for the Reagan Foundation, Melissa Giller, made a phone call with the RNC last week, after which the committee decided to stop using the image of the late president in accordance with the wishes of the foundation. .

Giller added that the Reagan Foundation continues to study the matter and has yet to decide whether to consider any potential legal remedies.