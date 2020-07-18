Lewis' death renews calls to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

Jeremy Moorhead / CNN

Representative John Lewis's death on Friday has renewed calls to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama to the civil rights icon.

The drive to rename the bridge comes amid a national conversation about monuments, names, and symbols celebrating the Confederacy and its place in the United States today. The bridge's namesake, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.

At 25, Lewis helped lead the 1965 voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other protesters were greeted by heavily armed state and local police officers who brutally beat them with sticks, fracturing their skulls. Lewis. The day was known as "Bloody Sunday" and galvanized American support for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

An organization that requested the name change, "John Lewis Bridge Project," said in part in a statement after Lewis's death: "He dedicated his life to the pursuit of unconditional love and equality for all Americans. His legacy is our legacy, his history is our history." The Change.org petition had more than 400,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

"John Lewis was alive long enough to hear us begin this process, unfortunately he is no longer with us and he will not see us finish this. But we will finish this," project founder Michael Starr Hopkins said in an interview on MSNBC Saturday morning. .

The movement also accelerated on social media.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC made up of Republican anti-Donald Trump, quoted a tweet from Preet Bharara that showed Lewis standing in front of the bridge, saying: “Abe is with my friend Preet. Let's honor this good man by renaming the bridge. "