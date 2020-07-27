Lewis Hamilton clarifies anti-vaccine Instagram post after violent reaction

In the post deleted from Hamilton, originally posted by content creator King Bach, Gates is interviewed on CBSN about the progress of a vaccine to combat Covid-19.
During the conversation, the computer tycoon-turned-philanthropist dismissed claims of side effects that have been reported during clinical trials and dismissed suggestions that he wants to incorporate tracking chips into vaccines.
King Bach, whose real name is Andrew Bachelor, wrote in his caption: "I remember when I told my first lie."
Addressing the backlash, Hamilton said his post had been "misinterpreted," adding that he was not against vaccines.
"I've noticed some comments in my previous post about the coronavirus vaccine, and I want to clarify my thoughts on it, as I understand why they might have been misinterpreted," he told his 18.3 million followers.
Hamilton said he hadn't realized the caption attached to the post, adding that he had "a lot of respect for the charitable work that Bill Gates does."
"I am not against a vaccine and it will certainly be important in the fight against coronavirus, and I hope that its development will help save lives," he wrote.
"However, after watching the video, I felt it showed that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the major side effects and how it is going to be funded."
He signed the statement saying, "I can't always post well" but "I'm learning."
Hamilton's original post sparked a wave of criticism, with one person tweeting: "All of his fantastic work with BLM is thrown out the window with his only Instagram post.
"You are surrounded by incredibly intelligent people every day. Honestly, you cannot have such a silly and unfounded opinion in science. Explain yourself."
"There are all these anti-vaxxers now. They are crazy, they are crazy," he told the nurses at a medical consultation in London last week.
In the UK, only 33 out of 149 local authorities reached their 95% vaccination target for vaccine-preventable diseases in 2018-2019, according to figures from the National Health Service.
Last year, the United States experienced its highest number of measles cases since 1992, primarily among people who were not vaccinated. In 2019, the UK lost its measles-free status, a designation conferred by the World Health Organization.
VCP Director Heidi Larson said the figures showed that as the number of deaths from the coronavirus increased and public awareness of its severity increased, people were more willing to accept a vaccine.