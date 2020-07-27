Lewis Hamilton clarifies anti-vaccine Instagram post after violent reaction





35 year old Mercedes. the driver faced strong criticism on Monday after uploading the video, who accuses Microsoft founder Bill Gates of lying about the coronavirus vaccine trials in his Instagram story.

In the post deleted from Hamilton, originally posted by content creator King Bach, Gates is interviewed on CBSN about the progress of a vaccine to combat Covid-19.

During the conversation, the computer tycoon-turned-philanthropist dismissed claims of side effects that have been reported during clinical trials and dismissed suggestions that he wants to incorporate tracking chips into vaccines.

King Bach, whose real name is Andrew Bachelor, wrote in his caption: "I remember when I told my first lie."