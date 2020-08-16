lewis-hamilton-dominates-to-win-spanish-gp-and-extend-lead-atop-f1-standings

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton produced a dominant display to win the Spanish Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the Formula One standings.

The Mercedes driver never relinquished his position at the front of the pack, having started on pole in Barcelona, to claim his fourth win of the season.

The win moves him to within three of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 and 37 points clear of Max Verstappen in the F1 2020 driver’s championship standings.

Red Bull driver Verstappen came from third in the starting grid to finish second — over 24 seconds behind Hamilton — having overtaken Valtteri Bottas who finished third.

“I was in a daze out there,” Hamilton said after the victory. “It felt really good. It was a fantastic effort from the team.