LGBTQ communities are raising black voices during Pride Month in solidarity

Some groups are holding protest marches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter cause.
"LGBTQIA communities in predominantly white cities are highly fragmented and there is a lot of racism taking place, intentional or not, it feels. So having a march like this in Austin is historic in my eyes," said Sheldon Darnell. , co-founder and president of Austin Black Pride and co-organizer of the march, told CNN.
"The organizers and 1,500 protesters who participated in this demonstration are declaring their support for my black body," said Darnell.
"It is one thing to post on social media or show solidarity in private, but seeing all beings in real life, in real time, was special."
"It is important to take Pride to its roots to defend injustices and inequalities," he said.
Controversy in Los Angeles
"Instead of trying to co-opt the moment and take advantage of a brand opportunity, they should have contacted BLM to support actions that BLM is already organizing, or at least include more black community leadership," Preston told CNN.
"There is a notion that BLM and LGBTQ culture are worlds apart, but BLM was founded by queer black women. The LGBTQ community needs a crash course on intersectionality and the opportunity we have to build an intercultural coalition that meets our collective interests." . said.
Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that organizes LA Pride, has received more criticism from the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles for requesting LAPD collaboration for the march.
"This is not the first time that LGBTQ black leaders and community members have asked CSW to be more intentional in keeping Pride safe by eliminating its strong police and sheriff presence," Preston told CNN.
"In that rush, we overlook the direct involvement of the police involved in the permit. We understand that this clearly runs counter to demands for systemic police reform," the statement read.
Police and pride events
Police presence at Pride events is being reconsidered by organizers across the country.
"Indy Pride is meant to be a safe place where people celebrate LGBTQ + uniqueness, history and community. For many in our community who have experienced police brutality, the presence of uniformed officers and police in Pride does not create this environment sure". The statement says.
"The fact that the New York City Pride Parade also has police officers marching in the parade makes people feel unpleasant," said Barjon.
Organizing a safe and inclusive march
To protect participants from the risk of contracting coronavirus, organizers plan to offer masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to participants. Trained members of the community will help enforce social distancing guidelines, according to Barjon, and the event will be broadcast live to those who would not feel secure in being physically present.
In terms of coordinating with local Black Lives Matter activists, Barjon says his group is busy doing that outreach work.
"We are aware of what is happening with LA Pride. Their intention might be to do something good, but we have to make sure that the impact is what we want it to be, and that the right voices are being raised," Barjon told CNN.
Keeping the momentum
Barjon told CNN that targeting black and brown voices during Pride has always been a priority for the Reclaim Pride Coalition, and while this moment brings this issue to the fore for many more, "it should have always been at the forefront of everybody".
Barjon is lively and cautious about the momentum generated by protests across the country.
"Part of me feels like (people) are getting to the place we've been trying to take them to for years," he said.
However, speaking to older mentors about their experiences, Barjon, 24, said, "It is hard to hope that this is the time to stick with it."
"We need more than & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;". We need & # 39; Black Futures Matter & # 39 ;, we need & # 39; Black Education Matters & # 39 ;, we need everything. That is something that I hope people will remove from everything that is happening right now, "said Barjon.
"The way we maintain that momentum is that we really have to incorporate it into our lives," he said.