LGBTQ communities are raising black voices during Pride Month in solidarity

Some groups are holding protest marches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter cause.

On Friday night, members of the LGBTQ community in Austin marched from City Hall to the Texas Capitol and observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee over the Floyd's neck. The march was organized by a diverse group of members of the LGBTQ community in Austin.

"LGBTQIA communities in predominantly white cities are highly fragmented and there is a lot of racism taking place, intentional or not, it feels. So having a march like this in Austin is historic in my eyes," said Sheldon Darnell. , co-founder and president of Austin Black Pride and co-organizer of the march, told CNN.

"The organizers and 1,500 protesters who participated in this demonstration are declaring their support for my black body," said Darnell.

"It is one thing to post on social media or show solidarity in private, but seeing all beings in real life, in real time, was special."

Protests against police brutality and demands for equality were at the center of the Stonewall riots, which fueled the LGBTQ rights movement in the United States in 1969. Darnell emphasized the role of black trans activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. , who were at the forefront of that fight.

"It is important to take Pride to its roots to defend injustices and inequalities," he said.

Controversy in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, LA Pride previously canceled all in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic, a precaution taken by many Pride festivals across the country this year. On Wednesday, organizers announced that they would hold a solidarity march with Black Lives Matter on June 14 in the Hollywood area.

Since then, the event has been criticized by local black LGBTQ activists like Ashlee Marie Preston, formerly a member of the LA Pride board, who in a Facebook video specified that there was no coordination between the local Black Lives Matter chapter and LA Pride.

"Instead of trying to co-opt the moment and take advantage of a brand opportunity, they should have contacted BLM to support actions that BLM is already organizing, or at least include more black community leadership," Preston told CNN.

"There is a notion that BLM and LGBTQ culture are worlds apart, but BLM was founded by queer black women. The LGBTQ community needs a crash course on intersectionality and the opportunity we have to build an intercultural coalition that meets our collective interests." . said.

Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that organizes LA Pride, has received more criticism from the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles for requesting LAPD collaboration for the march.

"This is not the first time that LGBTQ black leaders and community members have asked CSW to be more intentional in keeping Pride safe by eliminating its strong police and sheriff presence," Preston told CNN.

LA Pride did not immediately respond to a request by CNN for comment. A statement posted on its website acknowledges "missteps in our rush to create the June 14 solidarity march" and apologizes for the initial lack of collaboration with black activists.

"In that rush, we overlook the direct involvement of the police involved in the permit. We understand that this clearly runs counter to demands for systemic police reform," the statement read.

Police and pride events

Police presence at Pride events is being reconsidered by organizers across the country.

Indy Pride in Indianapolis, which announced this week that it will hold a virtual event on June 20 "to elevate black and brown people," also specified in its statement that they will no longer hire or use police departments for security, and if Their presence will make it necessary, "they will provide support to block traffic as ordered by the city, but they will not participate in the event."

"Indy Pride is meant to be a safe place where people celebrate LGBTQ + uniqueness, history and community. For many in our community who have experienced police brutality, the presence of uniformed officers and police in Pride does not create this environment sure". The statement says.

In New York, the Reclaim Pride Coalition organized its first alternative Pride parade last year to specifically provide a space for the LGBTQ community in New York City to march with "no police, no bodies, no BS," said the co-organizer. Francesca Barjon to CNN.

"The fact that the New York City Pride Parade also has police officers marching in the parade makes people feel unpleasant," said Barjon.

Organizing a safe and inclusive march

On Thursday, the Reclaim Pride Coalition announced that it will organize a face-to-face march to support the movement for black lives and protest against police brutality. Called the "Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality," the march will take place in Manhattan on June 28, on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

To protect participants from the risk of contracting coronavirus, organizers plan to offer masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to participants. Trained members of the community will help enforce social distancing guidelines, according to Barjon, and the event will be broadcast live to those who would not feel secure in being physically present.

In terms of coordinating with local Black Lives Matter activists, Barjon says his group is busy doing that outreach work.

"We are aware of what is happening with LA Pride. Their intention might be to do something good, but we have to make sure that the impact is what we want it to be, and that the right voices are being raised," Barjon told CNN.

Keeping the momentum

Barjon told CNN that targeting black and brown voices during Pride has always been a priority for the Reclaim Pride Coalition, and while this moment brings this issue to the fore for many more, "it should have always been at the forefront of everybody".

Barjon is lively and cautious about the momentum generated by protests across the country.

"Part of me feels like (people) are getting to the place we've been trying to take them to for years," he said.

However, speaking to older mentors about their experiences, Barjon, 24, said, "It is hard to hope that this is the time to stick with it."

"We need more than & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;". We need & # 39; Black Futures Matter & # 39 ;, we need & # 39; Black Education Matters & # 39 ;, we need everything. That is something that I hope people will remove from everything that is happening right now, "said Barjon.

"The way we maintain that momentum is that we really have to incorporate it into our lives," he said.