LI Diocese Threatens Bankruptcy Against Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

One of the country's largest Catholic dioceses is threatening bankruptcy if a Long Island judge fails to stop the nearly 100 child sexual abuse lawsuits it faces.

The Diocese of Rockville Center, which serves more than 1.4 million Catholics in Nassau and Suffolk counties, says it is in an "increasingly dire financial situation", under the legal costs of defending itself in court while Her income has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents.

For two weeks during the months-long shutdown of the New York virus, which canceled church and mass gatherings, the diocese received no money from parishioners, donations that generally represent 40 percent of the diocese's income, he said.

Important dates on the Catholic calendar, including Easter and Easter Sunday, generated a paltry $ 363,000 from Long Islanders, down 60 percent, Rockville Center says.

The diocese, currently headed by Bishop John Barres, has spent $ 3.7 million so far defending itself from 94 lawsuits filed against it under the New York Child Victims Act, which provides a legal window to revive claims of child abuse. decades old. So far, two northern Catholic dioceses in the state, Rochester and Buffalo, have filed for bankruptcy due to CVA cases.

A bankruptcy procedure could put all the assets of the diocese at risk, "said Michael Dowd, an attorney for alleged victims who called the threat" insensitive. "

"They are pitting parishioners against young people who suffered horrific abuse in an ongoing attempt to refuse to accept responsibility," he said.

The diocese called the bankruptcy "a last resort" that "is not an attempt to turn away from victims or protect predators from whatever punishment they deserve."

Rockville Center lost its challenge to the constitutionality of the law in April when Nassau Supreme Court Justice Steven Jaeger ruled that the law "is a reasonable response to remedy the injustice of past child sexual abuse."

The diocese, which is appealing Jaeger's decision, argues that if it must continue to litigate CVA cases while the appeal is ongoing, it will also be forced to end a program that has so far paid $ 57 million to 320 abuse victims.