Li Zhensheng remembered for his heartbreaking photos from the Cultural Revolution

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Tributes are accumulating for photographer Li Zhensheng, who documented the violent and tumultuous years of the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and 1970s.

A spokesman for The Chinese University of Hong Kong Press, which published a book containing sensitive images that Li once kept hidden under his floorboards, this week confirmed his death at age 79 and described his work as "incomparable." Li's photos represented "the most comprehensive and systematic visual archive" of communist leader Mao Zedong's devastating campaign, the statement said, praising the photographer's ability to "generate a feeling of empathy for the disaster."

Li's agency Contact Press Images announced his death with an Instagram post that he says leaves "an invaluable photographic legacy," while the UK Photo Gallery, one of dozens of institutions that shares his shocking images with the world, tweeted that his "important work had a lasting impact on all who saw him."

Li rose to international fame in the 1990s, when he began publishing heartbreaking photos of the Cultural Revolution in the Western media. Through a combination of reporting and street photography, it shed new light on the decade-long political campaign responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the persecution of tens of millions more.

A provincial governor in Heilongjiang has brutally shaved hair and is forced to bow for hours after being accused of looking like Mao Zedong. Credit: © Li Zhensheng / Contact Press images

As an accredited photographer for the Heilongjiang Daily newspaper, Li was tasked with documenting the revolutionary fervor that has swept the nation since May 1966. As such, many of his images showed enthusiastic Chinese youth and red guards painting posters, banners, and banners. and sports political armbands and copies of Mao's "Little Red Book".

But it also captured examples of shocking violence committed against those denounced as public or counterrevolutionary enemies, including scenes of public humiliation and torture (so-called "fighting sessions"), and even road executions. For years, he concealed thousands of negatives, before sharing them with the world in the decades after Mao's death in 1976.

According to his friend Liu Heung Shing, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and founder of the Shanghai Photography Center, Li's work not only shows that he is an accomplished photojournalist, but offers a visual record of a highly censored period of history.

"One thing that was very clear in the Li Zhensheng file is all those executions and the purge of senior officials," Liu said in a telephone interview. "The value of this work is evident, because there is no body of work that adequately documents the madness that Mao unleashed."

Swimmers read Mao's "Little Red Book" as they prepare to commemorate the second anniversary of the leader's famous swimming in the Yangtze. Credit: © Li Zhensheng / Contact Press images

Liu also tried to rebuke suggestions that his late friend somehow allowed or supported the Cultural Revolution by working officially during those years.

"If you were there without an official press card, the mob would have lynched you," he said.

& # 39; Red News Soldier & # 39;

Li was born in 1940 in Dalian, in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning, which was then under Japanese rule. He studied cinematography before joining Heilongjiang Daily as a photographer in 1963.

Like many young men at the time, he was sent to undergo "reeducation" in the countryside, returning to Heilongjiang province capital Harbin just a few months before the Cultural Revolution was launched in 1966.

Li's position in a state newspaper gave him the freedom to capture the confusion later with rare details, though a "lack of film, prowling the Red Guards and a political ruling against" negative "scene photography, all conspired to reduce it. at the level of a propaganda official, "wrote American writer and filmmaker Jacques Menasche in an official biography.

A 2008 self-portrait taken by Li Zhensheng. Credit: © Li Zhensheng / Contact Press images

He was later denounced and forced to undergo forced labor with his wife for two years. However, instead of destroying the images that painted the period in low light, Li kept them hidden in his apartment.

Among the most shocking was a photograph of seven men and a woman lined up on their knees in front of a firing squad, moments before their execution in 1968. Another showed a provincial governor, Li Fanwu, with his hair shaved in public while it was done. to lean for hours under a portrait of Mao.

In the late 1980s, when China experienced a period of liberalization, it publicly released a series of images in Beijing (to the surprise of state-controlled newspapers) as open criticism of Mao gradually became more acceptable. With the help of Liu, Li, who was still living in Harbin, collaborated with Time magazine on a 1996 article marking the 30th anniversary of the start of the Cultural Revolution.

Li's work would later appear in various Western media outlets. And in the late 1990s, he sent some 30,000 stock photos of the Cultural Revolution to the international photo agency, Contact Press Images, in brown paper envelopes. The resulting book "Red-Color News Soldier" (a translation of the phrase printed on his official press bracelet) was published in 2003 and translated into several languages.

A Chinese-language edition was finally published in Hong Kong in 2018, although its sale in mainland China was banned. And although Li continued to give talks at Chinese universities and divided his time between New York City and Beijing, his images were still considered taboo in his home country.

"We will bring the books to the continent one by one," he told the New York Times last year after the launch of the Chinese edition. "It will be like ants moving out of the house."

Li's friend Liu (who is known for documenting a delicate period in Chinese history, the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests), said the late photographer resented the lack of recognition of his work in China. In interviews, Li often expressed frustration that his photos were effectively banned from the only place where they could have the greatest impact.

"The Cultural Revolution took place in China, but research on the Cultural Revolution flourishes in other countries and has little impact in China. I really cannot accept this," Li told the South China Morning Post in 2018. "My photos were taken at China and most of my readers should be in mainland China, whether or not they have experienced the Cultural Revolution. "

According to his Hong Kong editor, Li asked his family to pass on a message to his friends after his death: "I have dedicated my entire life to witnessing and recording the story, and now I rest in the story."