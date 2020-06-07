Liam Neeson's mother died at 94 the day before the actor's birthday

Liam Neeson's mother died at 94 the day before Neeson's 68th birthday.

Neeson's mother, Kitty, died Saturday, according to a Ballymena local, Ireland Ballymena Daily. People magazine reports that he was 94 years old.

Neeson turned 68 on Sunday.

STEVE PRIEST, THE SWEET BAPTIST, DEAD AT 72

Kitty's death was mentioned in a live broadcast mass shared on Facebook by Ballymena Kirkinriola Parish.

"Pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those who recently died … (included) Kitty Neeson," said the priest during the service. "His funeral arrangements will be later."

MARY PAT GLEASON, ACTRESS OF & # 39; MOM & # 39 ;, DEAD AT 70

Councilman Peter Johnston, mayor of the Mid and East Antrim County Council also released a statement.

“I am very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will raise this in full council on Tuesday, where we will have a minute of silence, "he said." Rest in peace, Kitty. "

The Ballymena newspaper says Kitty's community remembers her "her dinner work at St. Louis School."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No cause of death was mentioned, and Neeson's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.