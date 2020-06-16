Liberal groups hit Biden's response to George Floyd protests, warn he could lose elections

More than 50 left-wing groups signed a letter Monday to suspected Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying his response to protests in the wake of George Floyd's death has been "far from sufficient," noting his past record in the Senate. and warning him that he could lose the election without the support of black voters.

"As an alleged Democratic presidential candidate, you have a moral responsibility at the moment," says the letter, reported by The Washington Post. "Making peace with the damage you have caused is an important first step, but it is no longer enough."

PENCE RECEIVES IN BIDEN, RIPA 50 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP DEM FAILED IN BLACK COMMUNITIES

The letter, which states that "violence and racism permeate and define our police and criminal justice systems," says Biden, "designed and approved policies that have significantly exacerbated these problems."

"As a senator, you not only supported but in many cases wrote and defended laws that expanded mass incarceration, increased police powers, and exacerbated racial disparities in policing and sentencing," the letter says. “These laws separated black communities and robbed many young black men of the future. They are part of the history that has brought us to this moment, and their continued consequences have contributed to the outpouring of pain and anger that we are seeing today. ”

The letter criticizes, in particular, Biden's current campaign commitment to add $ 300 million in funding for community policing programs, and says his campaign stance of what they describe as a "return to normal" similar to Harding's is insufficient, even going as far as suggesting that his electoral victory could be at risk with such a stance.

“You cannot win the elections without the enthusiastic support of black voters, and how you act in this time of crisis will play an important role in determining how black voters, and all voters concerned with racial justice, respond to your candidacy. A "return to normality" will not be enough, "the letter says.

BIDEN ONCE CALLED CONFEDERATED HERITAGE GROUP & # 39; FINA PEOPLE

The letter is signed by groups including Our Revolution, linked to Bernie Sanders, Black Votes Matter, League of United Latin American Citizens, Working Families Party, United We Dream Action, and the Sunrise Movement.

The letter is the latest demonstration of the dangers Biden faces in the race and police debate. It needs the support of liberal groups, some of which have called for aggressive measures against the police, such as the dismantling or even the abolition of the police forces. But several polls suggest that such radical measures are deeply unpopular with the broader electorate.

Biden has called on Congress to pass a law prohibiting the use of strangleholds by the police, to stop giving military weapons to police forces, to create a standard "use of force" model and to improve oversight and the responsibility of the police forces.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He has also vowed to create a national police oversight board within his first 100 days as president. But so far he has stayed away from calls for support to police departments.

"While I don't think federal money should go to police departments violating people's rights or resorting to violence as a first resort, I do not support dismantling the police," he said in a recent USA Today opinion piece. . "The best answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms and condition other federal dollars to complete those reforms."

Associated Press contributed to this report.