Liberal writers and activists sign an open letter calling for an end to & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

Liberal writers, teachers, and activists came together and signed an open letter in hopes of ending "cancel the culture."

The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling, New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss and political activist Noam Chomsky are some of the more than 100 names attached to the piece "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate" published in the magazine on Tuesday. Harper.

"Our cultural institutions face a moment of judgment," begins the letter. "Powerful protests for racial and social justice are leading to backward demands for police reform, along with broader calls for greater equality and inclusion in our society, especially in higher education, journalism, philanthropy and the arts."

"But this necessary reckoning has also intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our rules for open debate and tolerance of differences in favor of ideological conformity. By applauding the first development, we also lift our voices against the second. "

While the letter calls President Trump a "real threat to democracy," it also warns that the resistance must not "harden on its own kind of dogma or coercion," and insists that an "intolerant climate" has affected both sides. down the hall.

"The free exchange of information and ideas, the soul of a liberal society, is becoming increasingly restricted," the letter explains. "While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censorship is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a fad for public shame and ostracism, and a tendency to dissolve political issues. complex in blinding moral blindness. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But now it is all too common to hear calls for quick and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. " .

"Even more troubling, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicking damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments rather than considered reforms. […] We are already paying the price in increased risk aversion among writers, artists and journalists to fear for their livelihoods if they stray from the consensus or even lack sufficient zeal for agreement. "

The letter goes on to say that the "suffocating atmosphere" that restricts public debate "invariably hurts those without power and makes everyone less able to participate democratically."

"We need to preserve the possibility of a bona fide disagreement without dire professional consequences," the letter says. "If we don't defend exactly what our work depends on, we shouldn't expect the public or the state to defend it for us."

Other signatures attached to the letter include New York Times columnists David Brooks and Michelle Goldberg, CNN presenter Fareed Zakaria, The Atlantic writer David Frum, "The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale" author Margaret Atwood and the feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

Rowling has been criticized by the viral mob in recent weeks for defending the concept of biological sex, which critics have considered transphobic.

Meanwhile, Weiss sparked anger among her colleagues after she claimed that there had been a "civil war" in The New York Times following the uproar sparked after the newspaper published an opinion piece written by Senator Tom Cotton that he carried to the removal of its editor from the James Bennet editorial page. It was also reported that during an internal city council meeting, a Times employee had asked if Weiss was going to be fired for the incident.