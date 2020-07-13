Liberty does not complain about gross WNBA bubble

Despite reports of bedbugs, box lunches, and mousetraps, no one at the New York Liberty complains about conditions inside the bubble on the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida.

Unlike their NBA siblings who have complained about the food and lodging at "Motel 6" at Disney World, WNBA players are happy to have a season.

Forward Leaonna Odom said it's like going back to the college dorms.

"It's a lot like college in terms of the bubble environment," Odom said during a Zoom call on Sunday as the WNBA prepares to begin its 22-game season on July 24. "We will stay on campus all around each other."

Before hitting the bubble five days ago, the WNBA announced that seven of 137 players tested positive for coronavirus from tests conducted between June 28 and July 5.

Freshman coach Walt Hopkins said there were no complaints from his players. Deadspin reported that two teams moved out of housing due to bedbugs.

"Honestly, I've seen that there has been that kind of thing," Hopkins said. "None of the players has told me that. I am happy. I have very little maintenance. I have lived in many different places the last seven years. It is a good hotel. I have been to some of the villas. It's nice. I know the adaptations are not the same across the board, but I only know what I have seen, and it has actually been really nice. "

Kylee Shook simply likes the convenience of campus.

"I haven't experienced any of that," Shook said. “So far, my department is nice. It's a little bigger than the university, so it's fine. Practice schedule, you usually drive somewhere or fly somewhere, but it's all in one area. So it feels like college. You just walk to the gym and walk back to your room. "

The Liberty, which finished 10-24 last season, earned the top pick in the draft and selected guard Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon.

The debilitating is Ionescu's anticipated battleground and Asia Durr will be eliminated because the latter tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season. Durr was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft.

Ionescu has asked for team video chats for players to talk about non-basketball things. Only two players return from last season.

"Sabrina: Everything is easy and natural," said Hopkins. "She is very careful, she doesn't want any preferential treatment." She doesn't want anyone to think that they shouldn't have something that we don't have and that we have a right to. She is simply a quiet, hard-working, first-team person. It has been a pleasure to train. I'm kidding that she's the biggest pain on the team. "