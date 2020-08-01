Liberty probably avoided a nightmare from Sabrina Ionescu's injury

BRADENTON, Fla. – Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in the second quarter against Atlanta and failed to return to action in Liberty's 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night.

Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the April draft, was bringing the ball to the court and rolled his left ankle when he tangled with Atlanta's Betnijah Laney with about five minutes to go in the first half. He finished with 10 points on 4 of 5 shots.

After the game, Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said Ionescu was still being evaluated.

Ionescu's x-rays were negative and he suffered a sprained ankle, according to Athletic.

Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times in Oregon, broke the NCAA career triple-double mark (for men and women) with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

He helped the Ducks win the regular season titles and the Pac-12 tournament in their senior year while averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. She was named the most outstanding player in the tournament conference and regular season.

The 5-foot-11-inch guard was also named AP Player of the Year and won the Wood Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Wade Trophy.