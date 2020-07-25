Liberty rookie Jocelyn Willoughby seeks to make an impact on and off the court

Everything Jocelyn Willoughby didn't even secretly expect came true during the April WNBA draft.

The recruitment board may have read that the Phoenix Mercury ranked Willoughby in tenth place overall, but Phoenix was finally selecting for Liberty, which had an exchange in place to acquire the team and had set its sights on the boy from 6 feet 22 years since the beginning of his senior season in Virginia.

Instead of having to move across the country, Willoughby landed with a team that moved to the Barclays Center, just over 15 miles from his hometown of East Orange, NJ, full time.

Although his official debut on Saturday will be in Bradenton, Florida, instead of Brooklyn, as the WNBA moved to a bubble-like setting amid the coronavirus pandemic, Willoughby is already thinking of ways to immerse himself in the Brooklyn community. to see where she can make a difference.

That is exactly what Willoughby has always done. She finds a way to lend a hand wherever she goes.

"I think it is very important to be part of the community, get to know it, and find out what the specific needs of the community it is part of and serves are," Willoughby told The Post in a recent phone call.

The Newark Academy graduate is already targeting Hope House, an organization that helps formerly incarcerated women re-integrate into the broader community. After Liberty held a panel on June 19, commonly celebrated as Juneteeth or Freedom Day, which featured her teammate Layshia Clarendon and Nets guard Garrett Temple, Willoughby pictured herself taking part in the future.

Landing with Freedom was a great advantage for Willoughby. Not just because of the countless Liberty games he attended when the team played at the Prudential Center during the Madison Square Garden renovations between 2011 and 2013, but because of the franchise's roots in the area where it grew up.

Having the opportunity to make a difference in the community that gave her so much could be the only thing more important to Willoughby than being a basketball player.

"I think as a professional WNBA player you have such a huge and unique platform to inspire and create change," she said. "I think it's definitely something that excites me."

Willoughby's drive to create positive change in her environment originated long before she was recruited for the WNBA. It is an amazing trait that seems to jump to anyone you know. It is like an imprint that you have left at every stage of your life.

No one saw that side of Willoughby better than his high school college counselor, Kerry Winiarski, who has been working with student athletes as the Newark Academy director of college guidance since the late 1990s.

"I remember thinking," How can this girl be 14 years old? "" Winiarski recalled having met Willoughby as a freshman. Since the coaches were already contacting her at such a young age, she really had the maturity and poise to go back and say, "I'm not ready yet. I want to be in high school, I want to do all these other things first, and these are some of the things I want to do. "

Winiarski recalls how Willoughby immediately became involved in the school's Equity Inclusion Team, which promotes diversity, fairness, and justice throughout the school community. He also participated in the UMOJA club, an African American student awareness group, before becoming president.

"At first, he addressed those difficult subjects directly, which is difficult for younger high school students," Winiarski said. "When people met Jocelyn, you almost had to say," Oh, by the way, did you know that she also plays basketball? "

In the spring of his junior year, Willoughby was one of 16 accepted students out of a group of 60 applicants for the Newark Academy Peer Leadership Program, led by Winiarski. The program paired her with students from 12 to 15 ninth graders to meet for one class period per day to help them move to the top of the school from sixth grade to 12th grade.

A few months later, Willoughby and Winiarski attended the People of Color Conference, organized by the National Association of Independent Schools. It was only four months after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri, that sparked national outrage in 2014.

"Jocelyn took that unit and nailed it, taught the peer leaders, and then all the peer leaders were able to teach their classes," Winiarski said. “Again, in matters like that that matter so much to her, she can really teach them in a way that makes other people understand.

"We have renewed our entire unit based on what Jocelyn taught us that year, teaching about privileges."

The coaches had told Winiarski that Willoughby would be "one of the most recruited athletes from the Newark Academy." And so the lifelong college counselor was prepared for an avalanche of coaches passing through the school.

What I wasn't prepared for was how particular Willoughby was about how he wanted the process to continue. This was a business decision for Willoughby, one he took so seriously that he made it a point to meet with coaches outside his home in hopes of keeping everything professional.

“On each of those visits, the questions she asked had very little to do with basketball. She said, "Tell me about the issues that matter in your community?" And "As a basketball player, to what extent can I get involved and have a voice in those issues in your community?" Winiarski said. “The coaches were sometimes not surprised, but some of them were not prepared to talk about those issues the way Jocelyn was ready to talk about them. It was fascinating for me to see that. "

Willoughby eventually became engaged to Virginia, where he completed his degree in global studies in three years before enrolling at UVa's Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy for his teachers last year.

Maintaining an average of 3.9 GPA through college and 3.6 through graduate school thus far, Willoughby received a great deal of praise from students and athletes after the 2019-20 season. She was one of 15 players to be named an All-American scholar and was the first player in UVa history to win the Kay Yow Award, which honors ACC Student Basketball Athlete of the Year.

Willoughby also became the first female athlete in Virginia to win the school athlete of the year twice, all while finishing as the ACC's top scorer for the 2019-20 season with an average of 19.2 points to go with 7.7 rebounds per game.

But long before the start of his senior season, Willoughby set himself an important goal. One that was bigger than any of the college awards he won for his talent and academics.

Willoughby watched the WNBA 2019 Draft and made a note on his iPhone calendar. She researched the projected 2020 draft date and decided that when that day came, she would expect to hear his name.

"Just by looking at some of the names that were being called, having competed against some of them, or just being familiar with their games, that's when I said, 'I think I can definitely do this,'" he said.

That was a story that stuck with Liberty CEO Jonathan Kolb, who she says she vividly remembers when Willoughby told her about the goal she had set for herself.

"She plays the way we want to play," he said. "When you look at her 3-point percentage, her ability to get to the free throw line, I think she was at the 99th percentile in the nation, and she's very efficient with her game." She's a tough player, and the most surprising thing about her is when you listen to her interview. "

Kolb recalled how the coaching staff, which added a new head coach in January and new assistants in April, was brought in with Willoughby after his one-on-one meetings with her as well. Kolb also said that Willoughby's agent described her as an "exceptional human being", and that he could not have accepted more.

The 2020 WNBA Draft was Kolb's second as Liberty general manager, so when he found himself talking about life in general with one of his potential recruits, he took note. And after talking to his Virginia coaches, Kolb was not surprised to learn of his passion for community involvement.

Kolb said that he and the rest of Liberty's new coaching staff have strived to implement a new culture. Willoughby is the epitome of what they were looking for.

"Upon arriving in New York, there is more than just basketball here, there is a community and a lot of diversity," he said. “Having our players out there and among the fans and touching all of those areas, people who are passionate about things outside of the game really translate well here in New York.

"Those extracurriculars and their passion, we think they also matched off the court."

Willoughby will soon have a chance to make an impact in New York, as he has everywhere he has been.

"Using my education and this platform and long-term resources to discover at the policy level, structure, what can be done," he said. "Sometimes we are launching solutions to the problem, but we are not really addressing the root cause, so I think it is important to get an understanding from the ground, what are the real problems here?"

The player may be working in Florida now, but the spirit is already in Brooklyn. Good for the player. Better for Brooklyn.