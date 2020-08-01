Liberty Sabrina Ionescu comes out a month with a grade 3 ankle sprain

Sabrina Ionescu is not expected to need surgery. That is the good news. The bad news?

Liberty's cherished rookie and top draft pick will likely fail at least a month after she suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in Friday night's loss at the Dream, according to Athletic. X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed the severity of the sprain, the Associated Press reported.

The former Oregon star suffered the injury in the second quarter as he scored 10 points in his third game, all of Liberty's losses. He got off to a fantastic start in his first season, exploding with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a loss Wednesday in the WNBA bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He rolled his left ankle and stepped on Atlanta's foot. Betnijah Laney as she carries the ball up.

It usually takes a grade 3 sprain to heal for months, as it is a torn ankle ligament. For now, Ionescu hopes it will decrease swelling and improve range of motion in the ankle, according to the team. She is still being evaluated by doctors.

Liberty owner Joe Tsai tweeted Saturday: “We will provide the best care for Sabrina. She will come back stronger. "