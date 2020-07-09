Lieutenant Governor of Texas Patrick Calls Teachers & # 39; Essential Workers & # 39; they need to go back to the classroom this fall

Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick joined "The Angle Angle" on Wednesday to respond to the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers that advises members on ways they can avoid returning to classrooms if learning in person resumes this fall.

"They are essential workers, Laura, and most of the teachers I know want to feel comfortable when they return," Patrick told host Laura Ingraham. "They want to feel safe. And the schools and our guidelines will provide a safe environment. But most of the teachers I know want to go back to work."

"Most parents want their children to go back to the classroom and there will be some options … [like] online learning, where it is needed. But we need all of our teachers and all of our students to enter the classroom." You know, Laura, we really don't have a choice in America. "

Patrick said that the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to online learning during the final months of the 2019-2020 academic year has caused a worrying number of students to be forgotten.

"The American Pediatric Association said today that because of the way we end the school year, we practically have 10 to 20 percent of our students in the United States missing," Patrick said. "They disappeared from the system. And we know that because we can track them in their online work and it's down and, in some cases, they're just gone."

"And the gap between those who lead their class and those who have a lot of work to do … e-learning, while important in certain areas, is killing the students who need help the most."

The Texas official added that some children need to see teachers for their own health.

"My wife was a teacher for a long time, and one of her tasks was, if she saw something [where] perhaps a child was being abused, to monitor that child to report it," Patrick said. "And all teachers are in the first line of defense for children. We have children who are being abused in this country right now and are not being seen."