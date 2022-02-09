Valentine’s week has started, and couples are filled with love. If you are one of those who neither have a partner nor has any date for valentines day or sadly got a break-up, then do now worry. We have something for all the singles out there.

You just need to have a delicious dinner, your favourite drink, and a cosy and warm couch. We are going to recommend to you a movie that would make your for your lonely valentines day entertaining and happy. And that movie is Life After Beth.

What is Life After Beth about?

This quirky zombie comedy will have you laughing out loud one minute and screaming in terror the next. So, what did we think of Life After Beth? Keep reading to find out. Life After Beth is a zombie movie starring Aubrey Plaza and Dane DeHaan. The film follows the story of Zach (DeHaan), who is dealing with the death of his girlfriend Beth (Plaza). However, things take a turn for the strange when Beth suddenly returns from the dead.

The circumstance of Beth’s death leaves her with no memory of her death, so while she begins a new relationship with Zach, things quickly turn sour when her condition worsens and the flaws of the relationship become apparent. As the number of undead begins to rise, it is not long before we see just how bad Beth and Zach’s relationship had become. Without many revelations, you should make this movie in your valentines day watch list.

What does Life After Beth teaches?

The movie brings out a beautiful message when Zach’s father consoles him of his falling relationship. Maury continues by saying that it’s not worth focusing on how your relationship ends or what happened with the latest date. Instead, you should remember all of those happy moments and take them with a smile as they fade away into nothingness as any other regretful memories do!

Give up the pain and let new love in, or embrace what’s right before you with all your heart. A person who has released themselves from a painful experience may find that they are more open to experiencing happiness than ever before; even if it seems impossible at first glance! They’ll be able to take advantage not only of opportunities but also Limitless Love–which can grow into something stronger over time depending on how much give-and-take was put forth between parties involved (i e., partners).

Why you should watch Life After Beth?

This movie is a great example of how to find happiness again after experiencing loss. It also shows that love can come from the most unexpected places! Zach’s character demonstrates how to open up and be vulnerable again, even when it feels like the world is against you. Life After Beth will make you laugh, cry, and ultimately appreciate life more than ever before! Happy Life Day, everyone!”

The movie Life After Beth has a very good message. It shows that the author’s tone is hopeful but not in a destructive way. Instead, she seems to be looking forward with an open heart and positive mind despite all that has happened before letting go of this relationship. The output holds onto some hope which allows for new beginnings even though it may seem impossible at times.

The takeaway from Life After Beth

So, this movie would be the best choice for a valentines day watch. It does not dwell on strong emotions like revenge or jealousy, rather the movie brings out hope and a happy ending. If you are going through a post-breakup phase, you need not be sad. This movie will give you hope for the future along with teaching you to hold on to just happy memories.

Life After Beth focuses that when you remember the good memories from your relationship, it can help subside that pain. So, do check out this movie with your favourite drink by your side. And enjoy your “me-time”.