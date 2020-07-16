Life intern in a pandemic

A summer internship provides an opportunity to learn the inner workings of a company and gain real-world experience. Communication skills are honed and relationships with mentors are forged.

Many companies had to quickly shift gears on their summer internship programs when their employees started working remotely earlier this year.

Laptops had to be shipped. The orientations occurred on Zoom. And the happy hours and other fun events (including talent shows, pastry competitions, and 5km races) also had to be virtual.

But there are some important advantages to being a remote intern.

"We have more exposure to senior vice presidents and senior vice presidents that you probably would not have in the office," a Dell intern told me. "I'm sure they would have been traveling and busy, but now they're sitting in their living rooms or at their kitchen tables and I can sit down and talk to a lot of those people as well and really learn about their careers."

Communication can be a challenge even for seasoned employees when it comes to working from home, so many companies have taken additional steps to make sure interns feel supported and know where to go for help.

At MassMutual, interns connected with a manager, coordinator, and friend to help them navigate their summer experience.

Workers at greatest risk.

Not everyone can work from home. And those who cannot face a higher risk of being fired, suspended or having their hours or pay cuts.

The most vulnerable are the workers who are least able to bear the loss: the poor and young workers in the lowest-paying jobs, write Mariya Brussevich, economists at the International Monetary Fund, Era Dabla-Norris and Salma Khalid for CNN business prospects.

They found that food and lodging workers, and wholesale and retail trade, have the least ability to work from home. As reported, more than 20 million people in their sample who work in these sectors are at the highest risk of losing their jobs.

The pandemic could also reverse some of the progress we have made in gender equality, as women work disproportionately in sectors such as food service and accommodation.

But what can be done? The trio writes that governments can expand social security and safety nets to help lessen the blow of unemployment and loss of income for affected workers. Creating wage subsidies and public works programs can also help.

Read more about the jobs that are most at risk here.

Verizon's promise to retrain workers

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs, but Verizon has not laid off any of its 135,000 employees during the pandemic.

Instead, he is training them, he reports. CNN Business & # 39; Matt Egan.

As part of a plan called Citizen Verizon that was announced earlier this week, the company said it has trained about 20,000 of its own workers for new careers and is committed to retraining 500,000 mostly low-wage workers. worldwide, including those who work in factories. , restaurants and as drivers, by 2030.

Teaching new skills to workers isn't cheap, and Verizon is doing it at a time when other companies are looking for ways to cut costs.

"Many of the decisions you make in a crisis like this will follow you for years because that is when people, customers and employees will remember how we act," CEO Hans Vestberg told Egan.

Click here for more information on the program.

Your new office look

Remember the dress pants? Or how about skirts? Or having to worry about putting together a complete outfit, not just from the waist up?

The work from home locker room is much more relaxed than many of us wear in the office. And while it's good news for your morning routine, it's bad news for retailers who sell formal office wear.

Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy last week. And Tailored Brands, owner of Men & # 39; s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G could also be in trouble.

Additionally, Ascena Retail Group, which owns Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, has said it is evaluating all available options to protect the business.

While the pandemic has certainly played a role, workwear was already becoming less demanding before Covid, reports CNN Business & # 39; Parija Kavilanz. Even the unconditional Goldman Sachs of Wall Street relaxed his dress code in 2019.

Read more about the shift and why dressing a little at home can sometimes help.

FMH with a view

Looking for a change of scenery from your current work-from-home setup?

How about fine sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and jagged cliffs?

Barbados may soon announce 12-month welcome stamp for remotely working visitors, reports CNN's Madeline Holcombe.

I'm a huge fan of to-do lists.

It's the only way to stay a little organized and feel a little productive on the days when I feel like I'm just spinning the wheels (which is most days recently).

I've even gone so far as to add completed tasks to my lists just to bookmark them.

And it turns out that making these lists can be good for our mental health, especially during these uncertain times.

To-do lists can help reduce anxiety, provide structure, and keep track of everything we've accomplished in one day, he reports. Lauren Kent from CNN.

But to be more effective, the list must be well defined. It is also important to prioritize your to-do so that you can better direct your time.

Learn more about the psychology of to-do lists and how to create a useful one here.