"Life-saving" coronavirus drug discovered by Oxford researchers

Researchers from the University of Oxford have discovered what is believed to be the first evidence of a drug that can reduce the risk of death from COVID-19 by up to a third, a steroid known as dexamethasone.

According to preliminary results released Tuesday, the drug, which is "instantly available and affordable worldwide" and also a steroid, was found to reduce deaths in patients receiving oxygen by one-fifth and those receiving ventilation. in a third.

"Dexamethasone is the first drug that has been shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result," Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and one of the main researchers. for the trial, he said in a statement. "The survival benefit is clear and great in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become the standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, available in the shelf and can be used immediately to save lives around the world. " "

The study results will be released soon, the researchers said. Funding for the study was provided by the UK government, as well as by private donors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The study, known as the RECOVERY trial, enrolled more than 11,000 patients in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Some 2,104 patients were randomized to obtain the medication, while 4,321 other patients received usual care, the Associated Press reported.

Other patients received the combined anti-HIV drug lopinavir-ritonavir, the antibiotic azithromycin; the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab, or plasma from patients recovered with COVID-19.

"This global exemplifies for the first time the power of science," Matt Hancock, UK health secretary, tweeted.

"Since the emergence of COVID-19 six months ago, searches have been conducted for treatments that can improve survival, particularly in the sickest of patients," Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford added in the statement. "These preliminary results from the RECOVERY trial are very clear: dexamethasone reduces the risk of death among patients with severe respiratory complications. COVID-19 is a global disease. It is great that the first treatment proven to reduce mortality is one that is available from Instantly. and affordable worldwide. "

As of Thursday morning, more than 8 million cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 2.1 million are in the United States. The USA, the most affected country on the planet.

