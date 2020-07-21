Light Pollution Ruins Teen Sleep, Study May Contribute to Mental Disorders





Blocking the interior light to keep your body in sleep mode is one of the first things any sleep expert will tell you to do to sleep better. Now, you may also want to use light-blocking curtains on your bedroom windows, especially for children in your home.

A new study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, finds that teens who live in areas with high levels of outdoor artificial light at night sleep less and are more likely to have a mood disorder than teens. living with low levels of outside light.

Research has long studied the association between indoor artificial light and mental health, but few studies have looked at the impact of outdoor artificial light, especially on teens, making it the first study of its kind, the authors said. , with "potentially long-term implications for mental and physical health".

"Although exposure to ambient light is only one factor in a more complex network of influences on sleep and behavior, it is likely to be an important target for prevention and interventions in adolescent health," said co-author Kathleen. Merikangas, principal investigator and chief of the Genetic Epidemiology Research Branch of the National Institute of Mental Health, in a statement.