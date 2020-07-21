Light Pollution Ruins Teen Sleep, Study May Contribute to Mental Disorders

Blocking the interior light to keep your body in sleep mode is one of the first things any sleep expert will tell you to do to sleep better. Now, you may also want to use light-blocking curtains on your bedroom windows, especially for children in your home.
Research has long studied the association between indoor artificial light and mental health, but few studies have looked at the impact of outdoor artificial light, especially on teens, making it the first study of its kind, the authors said. , with "potentially long-term implications for mental and physical health".
"Although exposure to ambient light is only one factor in a more complex network of influences on sleep and behavior, it is likely to be an important target for prevention and interventions in adolescent health," said co-author Kathleen. Merikangas, principal investigator and chief of the Genetic Epidemiology Research Branch of the National Institute of Mental Health, in a statement.
Poor adolescent sleep
When our internal 24-hour clock, called the circadian rhythm, is disrupted by a change in sleep patterns or a sleep disorder, it affects both our physical and mental health. Science has linked poor sleep with high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, weight gain, a lack of libido, and an increased risk of diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and some types of cancer.
Sleep disruptions and circadian rhythms are also linked to certain mental disorders, including bipolar disorder, mood swings, paranoia, and anxiety.
Secretion of the sleep hormone melatonin begins in the dark. Research has found that the body will slow down or stop the production of melatonin if exposed to light.
Although tweens and teens need more than nine hours of sleep a night, they are the least likely to get enough rest, in part because of the current technology pulls of social media and smartphones and late-night sleep habits.
More than 10,000 adolescents studied
The study analyzed data on adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 that were recorded between 2001 and 2004. The adolescents completed sleep and mental health questionnaires, and the results were referenced with average levels of artificial light for their homes collected through satellite images.
Teens in cities with higher levels of outdoor artificial light not only went to bed later and slept less, they were also more likely to have a mood or anxiety disorder. Specifically, teens exposed to higher light levels were more likely to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder or a specific phobia, the study found.
There was also a racial and socioeconomic disparity, according to the study. Nighttime artificial light levels varied based on factors such as population density and socioeconomic status: Teens from immigrant or racial / ethnic minority groups living in low-income families were more likely to live in areas with high levels of outdoor light at night.
"These findings illustrate the importance of joint consideration of broader environmental and individual exposures in mental health and sleep research," said study author Diana Paksarian, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health, in a release.