Lightfoot Asks Chicago For Help In Deadly Shootings, After Rejecting Federal Law Enforcement

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined police officials on Wednesday to ask the public for help a day after the shooting erupted outside a funeral home that left 15 people injured, and a separate incident in which a girl 3 year old was shot in the head. this after rejecting the Trump administration's plan to send federal agents to help combat the increase in crime in the city.

A visibly frustrated Lightfoot condemned both incidents as the city grapples with an increase in gun violence that has seen dozens of shootings almost daily.

"This is a morning of mourning," he told reporters at a press conference. "Another day we started out in despair. Another day we started reporting on the violence that has hit a neighborhood."

"We cannot give the murderers, the shooters, any shelter. … Someone listening right now knows who is responsible for these and other crimes. … I beg you not to be silent at this time, "he continued." … I recognize that there is fear. But if we are silent, the violence will continue. … This is our time to step up. We are the majority. We are the people who will change this narrative, but only if the silence is broken. "

Tuesday night's shooting on the south side of town occurred when a group of people stood in front of a funeral home in the Gresham neighborhood. A stolen Chevy Malibu traveling in the 1000 block of 79th Street was passing when passengers inside opened fire, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The group shot back and the vehicle sped off before crashing a short distance later. The occupants of the interior fled. At least 60 casings were found at the crime scene and one person was detained for questioning, police said.

Video surveillance of the incident is not "graphical" enough to help investigators identify the three people believed to have been inside the Malibu, Deenihan said.

"People know they were going to do this. It wasn't just random. "We believe there are people (sic) in the community and in the crowd who know the shooters," he said. "They know who did this incident." We are imploring, really seeking (help). Help detectives with this investigation. "

Tuesday's victims included 10 women who were between the ages of 21 and 65, police said. Everyone is expected to survive.

The funeral was held for Donnie Weathersby, 31, who was the victim of a fatal shooting last week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police authorities said the shooting was gang related.

Two police cars were parked outside the funeral home, police superintendent David Brown said, something the department does for funerals for known gang members.

The shooting was part of the city's sprawling gang conflict that has resulted in a sharp increase in violence in recent years. The city is home to 117,000 gang members in 55 major gangs and hundreds of factions and subsets, Brown said.

"And any day of the week, any time of the day, several hundred gang conflicts (are) related to the 117,000 gang members," said Brown.

Authorities also asked for help finding the shooter who injured a 3-year-old girl hours after the funeral shooting. The boy's parents got into an altercation at a service station and shot them while they were in their car.

The girl was hit in the head but is expected to survive, Deenihan said.

Both shootings occur when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is planning to deploy federal agents in Chicago to combat the growing crime. Lightfoot has voiced opposition to the plan, tweeting Tuesday that "under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."

In an updated letter to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Lightfoot and several mayors called for the withdrawal of federal agents from US cities. The letter was signed by 16 mayors, including the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles.

"The deployment of federal forces on the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the letter says. "In many of our cities, our communities have expectations for law enforcement, including officer identification, training, and recorded body camera footage, among many other expectations and policies. These expectations are being blatantly discarded by federal forces." .

Much of the opposition has been in response to the agents' actions in Portland, where there have been nightly protests since George Floyd's death on May 25. President Trump has repeatedly blamed the Democratic leadership in cities experiencing increases in crime and civil unrest.

On Wednesday, he announced a "surge" of federal forces from various agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security, the FBI, and the US Marshals Service, to be deployed to Chicago.

"Frankly, we have no choice," he said at the White House. "Perhaps no citizen has suffered more from the threat of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago."

The move is part of "Operation Legeand," which began in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year.