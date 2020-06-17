Lighthizer denies Bolton's claim that Trump asked China Xi for help by 2020: ‘It never happened. I was there & # 39;

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said former national security adviser John Bolton's claim that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning the 2020 election is "absolutely false."

"Absolutely false, it never happened. I was there, I don't remember that happening. I don't think it's true, I don't think it happened," Lighthizer said at a hearing on the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the New York Times, along with other newspapers, reported on the allegations based on a manuscript of "The Room Where It Happened," to be published Tuesday in Bolton's memoirs. Fox News has confirmed the quotes and scenarios exposed in the Times story.

Upcoming 592-page memoirs say Trump regularly gave "personal favors to dictators he liked," endorsing the idea of ​​more concentration camps in China and asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 elections.

Bolton accused Trump, in a meeting with Xi, of linking trade negotiations to his own political gain, asking China to buy American agricultural products to help him win agricultural states.

BOLTON, IN THE BOOK, ACCUSES THE TRUMP OF "OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AS A FORM OF LIFE", ASKING FOR HELP TO THE XI OF CHINA

Lighthizer said he was at the meeting in question and would have picked up that exchange and questioned Bolton's account.

"Xi told Trump that the relationship between the United States and China was the most important in the world. He said that some (unidentified) American political figures were making wrong judgments by calling for a new Cold War with China," Bolton wrote, according to a abstract. reviewed by Fox News. "I don't know if Xi intended to touch the Democrats or some of us sitting on the American side of the table, but Trump immediately assumed that Xi was referring to the Democrats."

It was then that, according to Bolton, the conversation took a disturbing turn.

"Trump, astonishingly, directed the conversation toward the upcoming United States presidential election, alluding to China's economic capacity and pleading with Xi to make sure he won," Bolton wrote. "He emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese soy and wheat purchases in the election result. He would print Trump's exact words, but the pre-government review process has decided otherwise."

The president then urged China to "buy as many American agricultural products as he can," Bolton wrote, and "Xi agreed that we should restart the trade talks, welcoming the Trump concession that there would be no new tariffs and agreeing that the two negotiating teams should resume discussions on agricultural products as a matter of priority. "

BOLTON CLAIMS IN THE BOOK THAT POMPEO CALLED ONCE TRUMP & # 39; FULL OF S — & # 39;

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, who asked Lighthizer to evaluate the matter, said he hoped to verify whether Bolton and Lighthizer were recalling the same meeting.

"I suppose it is the same meeting and if it is not, I suppose we will find out, because if it is true, it shows how clear it is that the administration really has no intention of solving our trade problems with China," Menendez said. said.

Bolton also wrote: "Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was exactly what he should do. " Senior Asia Security Council member Matthew Pottinger told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China. "

Separately, Bolton said he met with Attorney General Bill Barr about Trump's penchant for giving "personal favors to dictators he liked," including in China and Turkey. "The pattern seemed like an obstruction of justice as a way of life that we couldn't accept," Bolton said.

Trump's allies accused Bolton of trying to sell books with incendiary claims, noting that they paid him $ 2 million for the memoirs and refused to testify during Trump's impeachment proceedings.

The White House has repeatedly questioned Bolton's credibility. A series of video clips reappeared earlier this year prompted Trump to tweet "GAME OVER!" – Including an interview with Bolton in August 2019, where he seems to have no problems with Trump's foreign policy towards Ukraine or any other nation. The interview apparently contradicted claims in Bolton's book that Trump explicitly told him that he wanted to link military aid to Ukraine with an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his communications with Trump did not imply pressure for any investigation.)

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.