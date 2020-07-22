Lightning: 16-year-old Russian goalkeeper suffers severe burns after being struck by lightning





Znamya Truda's goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was training when lightning struck him on the field.

While his teammates were training near the touch line, the 16-year-old goalkeeper was about to kick the ball into the goal when the incident occurred on July 4.

Club CEO Igor Mayorov said: "There was a clear, albeit cloudy sky, but neither rain nor wind. If there was a thunderstorm, then we would not have been training."

Zakborovsky was taken to the hospital where the doctors put him in an induced coma. While suffering severe burns, his club tweeted that his condition is stable and there is no "life threat". "Everyone acted quickly, very professionally, the ambulance arrived in eight minutes," added Mayorov. "Most likely, he had a respiratory arrest, received first aid, perhaps this is why the boy is alive. "We transported him from Orekhovo-Zuevo to the Lyubertsy hospital. They gave him an ECG, his heart is normal." According to Mayorov, the 16-year-old caregiver "continues to be [in a coma], so his brain would rest, become saturated with oxygen." Mayorov added that "the child's recovery dynamic is positive." READ: Bayern Munich still on track for all-time triples Znamya Truda plays at the Russian third tier. Watch the video at the top of the article for more information.





