Lightning knocks a Utah hiker unconscious and transports the man to the hospital

A man in Utah was knocked unconscious and had to be flown to a hospital Sunday after a nearby lightning strike while walking, according to authorities.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Eagle Mountain, located about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted that the man was walking down a path when lightning struck behind him, knocking him unconscious.

Cannon said the man was walking with his wife, who was also "shocked" by the strike, but not seriously.

The man was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter, where he regained consciousness.

Cannon told FOX13 on Sunday that the man has "significant" problems with movement and sensation in his limbs.

"This could be just the beginning of a journey for him, because the rays are very difficult to recover," he said. "Without a doubt, he will have some difficulty recovering."

The man is expected to survive, but there were initial doubts as to whether or not he would make it.

So far in 2020, there have been two fatal lightning strikes, according to the National Lightning Safety County.

The first was reported on May 5 in South Carolina and the second on May 27 in Port St. Lucia, Florida. According to the NLSC, the United States has an average of three lightning deaths as of the end of May.

Lightning strikes about 25 million times a year in the United States and kills an average of 47 people, according to the National Weather Service.

"Although most lightning strikes occur in the summer, people can be struck at any time of the year," according to the NWS.