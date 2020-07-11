Lightning's Stamkos injures himself again at the start of training camp

Captain Steven Stamkos will be limited at the start of Tampa Bay Lightning training camp due to a new lower body injury.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday that Stamkos fully recovered from central muscle surgery in early March, but was injured again during voluntary training. Stamkos is expected to be ready for the start of the NHL 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs in early August.

"We don't have a specific timeline for when he will be a full participant in the camp, but we hope he will be ready in time for the games," said BriseBois. "He's here, he's skating, he's been getting treatment, he's been coming to Amalie (Arena) doing his job on dry land. But he won't be a full participant on the first day of training camp."

Unlike Stamkos, Calgary Flames will not have defender Travis Hamonic for the resumption of the hockey season after he decided to opt for family reasons. Hamonic on Friday night became the first player to publicly choose not to play in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamonic's daughter was hospitalized last year for respiratory problems, and he and his wife also have a baby. His health concerns, not the imminent free agency of the future 30-year-old, led him to choose not to participate.

"I wish I could tie my skates and be fighting, blocking a shot and helping my team win, but my family has always been first," said Hamonic. "Being the father of my children every day is the most important job I have. I love this game and as a team. This is a decision that is extremely difficult for me."

Flames CEO Brad Treliving said: "While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision."

Lightning already had a pandemic scare when three players and additional staff tested positive for the new coronavirus last month. The positive test results forced the team to close its facilities for a short period of time.