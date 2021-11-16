In the future, there is a computer animation movie. It’s about aliens and space. In this movie, people from other planets come to Earth and want to take it over. They try to get friends on Earth that will help them out with their plan to take over the world. “Toy Story 2” is a movie that came from the Toy Story series. It tells how Buzz Lightyear became a toy. This movie is being directed by Angus MacLane. It is written by Pete Docter. Chris Evans is the voice of the main character.

What is the expected release date for Lightyear?

Lightyear will be released in the United States on June 17, 2022.

One of the most popular characters from the “Toy Story” series has a movie that is coming out. In it, Buzz Lightyear will be a space ranger. The 26th movie that comes from the animation studio that does not stop, “Lightyear” is going into space.

No word has come out yet about whether or not people will be able to watch the movie early on Disney+ for an additional price. The decision may depend on how safe things are, so let’s hope they are by then.

What will be the Lightyear plot all about?

Despite the assumptions that this is an origin story of the Buzz Lightyear toy that Andy received for his birthday all those years ago, this movie has little to do with the toy. The story, “Lightyear” is about an astronaut who protects space and space rangers. This means we might finally get to see Buzz Lightyear fight the evil emperor Zurg.

About the Lightyear Director, Crew, and More?

Angus MacLane will be the director. He’s been at Pixar for 20 years and he has worked on films like “A Bug’s Life” and “Toy Story 2.” He has even directed projects like “Toy Story Toons: Small Fry” and “Toy Story of Terror. Recently, MacLane made the movie “Finding Dory” with Andrew Stanton.

The movie “Lightyear” will be produced by Galyn Susman. Pete Docter will serve as the executive producer.

What is the expected cast of Lightyear?

When “Lightyear” was first announced, you might have thought that Tim Allen would voice him. But this is the story of how Buzz Lightyear came to be and not the toy line. So Chris Evans will play him instead.

The other actors in the movie are:

Pat Fraley

Patrick Warburton

Javier Fernandez-Peña

Mike MacRae

Corey Burton

There is no other information about the cast yet. Many people want John Ratzenberger to return as a cameo actor, but he has not been confirmed.

About the production:

After working on the Finding Nemo sequel, Finding Dory, and after co-directing it, Angus MacLane pitched the idea to make a Buzz Lightyear film. He wondered what movie Andy Davis saw in Toy Story that got him interested in a Buzz Lightyear action figure.MacLane is also a science fiction fan.

He felt that the Lightyear character was very interesting and personal for him when he started working at Pixar. The Toy Story movies have a character named Buzz Lightyear. He has some beliefs that are different than most people. His beliefs made him part of sci-fi clichés. That is what the writer wanted to do in the movie, and it worked well.

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz in the films, said that he wanted to do another film. He did not see any reason why they would not do it. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the voice of Sheriff Woody said that Toy Story 4 (2019) would be the final installment in the franchise. But producer Mark Nielsen said that there might be a fifth movie because Pixar is not saying no to that idea.

In December 2020, a new Disney film called Lightyear was announced. It will be about how the human Buzz Lightyear got his voice. The voice for this character will come from actor Chris Evans.

About the marketing:

The marketing campaign for Lightyear began on October 27, 2021. They released a teaser trailer that got 83 million views in the first 24 hours. It was second to the Incredibles 2 teaser that got 114 million views.

