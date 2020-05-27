Like Tesla, Rivian could offer its own insurance program.

Rivian



Rivian could diversify the company beyond building electric vehicles to offer both an insurance program and its own collision repair service. The first one would follow in Tesla's footsteps.

A user of the Rivian Forums posted two job announcements from the Rivian website on Tuesday that provide solid evidence that the startup has big plans underway. The first is for a data manager of the "Rivian Insurance Agency" and asks an individual to "set up and run Rivian's general insurance agency." The person will also recruit, train and manage "licensed sales agents employed by Rivian and the customer service team."

It appears that Rivian's internal insurance is almost confirmed.

Rivian R1T could be the electric van of tomorrow

See all photos



The second job position is looking for a program manager for the "Rivian Global Collision Repair Program." This area sounds a little less complicated, hence the job title, but Rivian's publication says that the candidates "will support the design and execution" of this service and will also become a "link" to the insurance industry.

What the collision program would handle is not entirely clear, but it could provide a specially designed network of Rivian stores to handle your vehicle repairs. The company declined to comment on any of the job offers.

Rivian is still busy even in the coronavirus was. Despite closing his factory, he was working hard on the pre-production of the R1T Electric Pickup, all employees continue to work remotely. However, the pandemic pushed the R1T and R1S SUV launches. Production of both models was scheduled for late 2020 before deliveries began shortly thereafter. Customers won't have electric utility vehicles in their hands until 2021 now.