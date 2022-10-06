The stage is set for Lil Nas X.

Worlds is the biggest tournament in League of Legends that players with LoL accounts look forward to every year. With the best professional teams duking it out to be crowned as champions, it’s safe to say that there’s relative hype leading up to the event. Previously, the venue of Worlds used to be in one spot, but this year, Riot Games is taking it up a notch. Teams worldwide will face off in a tournament across North America, with matches in New York, San Fransisco, Atlanta, and Mexico. Even if you’re not a fan of the esports side of the MOBA, the festivities that Riot organizes to promote the championship usually result in exciting reveals.

Players can expect a Worlds anthem yearly—it’s a staple in Worlds event at this point. For 2022, Riot Games will collaborate with Lil Nas X for the song. To add an extra flair to the whole shindig, the rapper will design a new champion skin himself.

Star Walkin’

For every Worlds event so far, Riot has released an anthem to get people hyped. Even if you’re never the type of person to watch esports or play the game religiously with your League account, it’s hard not to get all giddy at Riot Games’ collaborations with other bands and singers. These collabs resulted in catchy tunes like Legends Never Die, GIANTS, Burn It All Down and Rise.

For this year’s anthem, Lil Nas X is set to introduce “Star Walkin’”. There’s not a lot of information yet as to what we can expect for the song, but you can hear a clip of the tune in the announcement video. Additionally, Lil Nas X also announced that he’d be performing a live set of Star Walkin’ at the League of Legends World Finals. Should everything go well and dandy, the Finals will take place at San Fransisco’s Chase Center on November 5.

Why A Partnership With Lil Nas X Makes Sense

Putting Lil Nas X on board with the idea of making a song for the 2022 Worlds Championship is a marketing masterstroke. After all, the rapper for Old Town Road is as savvy as they come when talking about online virality and dynamics. Plus, it helps that he’s exceedingly popular and meme-happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Nas X also has a proven track record in games. He previously collaborated with Roblox, an online platform and storefront where people play games made by other developers, where he held a concert virtually for 33 million players. The singer even made a game called Twerk Hero as a tie-in to one of his songs, Montero. Admittedly, it wasn’t anything to write home about; the booty-shaking rhythm game won’t exactly win any titles in The Game Awards, and it’s very PG.

According to Lil Nas X, he partnered up with Riot Games because he felt it was time for him to try something new. He stated that he’d left a mark on pop culture, and now it’s time to take on the gaming world. There’s no doubt Lil Nas X is going to make one of the best Worlds anthems we’ve heard in a long time, and with the song debuting just before Worlds starts, we’re sure that Star Walkin’ will be on repeat until the end of the event—at least for us.

What Players Can Expect from Worlds

Worlds usually consist of balance changes to the ever-popular MOBA, new skins, and—sometimes—new champions. With K’Sante being the next champion added to the game, players are expecting that the Pride of Nazumah could potentially make an appearance in at least one of the Worlds matches.

K’Sante is a high-skill tank who’s perfect for the top lane. He comes from a part of Shurima that doesn’t worship Azir and was carved out by monster hunters to survive the harsh desert. Since K’Sante had to compete with the beasts just to have access to drinking water, he’s used to facing tough and deadly opponents since his childhood days. The Pride of Nazumah uses a regenerative piece of monster hide that can morph into a deadly weapon that he uses to beat his enemies.

Lil Nas X Will Be Making A Skin for K’Sante

As we’ve said in the beginning, besides creating an anthem for the 2022 Worlds Championship, Lil Nas X will also be creating a skin for one of the champions in League—that being K’Sante. That’s right—the rapper will be working with Riot Games for not just a skin but a Prestige skin for the upcoming champion. Players can’t purchase Prestige skins with money or Riot Points (RP). If you’re interested in owning K’Sante’s Prestige skin, you’ll have to earn 2,000 Worlds 2022 Tokens during the tournament. You can earn the tokens by completing various quests and missions.

We’re as out of the loop as you are when talking about what those threads will look like. Fortunately, Riot will be rolling out more information for League account owners in the weeks leading up to Worlds.