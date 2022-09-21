Welcome to my blog! Here you’ll find all the latest news and information on Lil Rel Howery movies and net worth. Stay up to date on all the latest gossip and make sure to check back often for new posts!

Lil Rel Howery’s Movies



Lil Rel Howery is an American actor, comedian, and writer. He has appeared in numerous television and film productions.

Some of Lil Rel Howery’s most popular movies include “Get Out” (2017), “The Carmichael Show” (2015-2017), and ” Uncle Drew” (2018). In “Get Out”, Lil Rel played the role ofRod Williams, a man who suspects that his new girlfriend’s family is hiding a dark secret. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $250 million at the box office.

Lil Rel’s other notable television credits include appearances on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2013-2014), “The Eric Andre Show” (2012), and “Horace and Pete” (2016). In addition to his acting work, Lil Rel has also released a comedy album and several stand-up specials.

Lil Rel Howery’s Net Worth



As of 2020, Lil Rel Howery’s net worth is $3 million.

Lil Rel Howery’s Acting Career



Lil Rel Howery’s first major role was on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. He played Robert Carmichael, the ex-husband of Jerrod Carmichael’s character. From there, he went on to appear in a number of films, including Get Out (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Uncle Drew (2018). He also voiced the character of Earl in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).

Lil Rel Howery’s Stand-Up Career

Lil Rel Howery is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer from Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his role as the character Bobby in the film Get Out and his role as the character Tommy in the television series The Carmichael Show. Howery has also appeared in a number of other films and television series, including Barbershop: The Next Cut, Bad Santa 2, Uncle Drew, and Birdman. Lil Rel Howery’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million dollars.

Lil Rel Howery’s Early Life

Lil Rel Howery was born on December 17, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised on the city's South Side by his mother, Nancy Harris. Harris worked as a nurse's aide, and his father was not present in his life. When he was eight years old, Harris passed away from breast cancer. As a result, Howery was raised by his maternal grandmother and spent much of his time with his cousins. He attended Catholic school and later enrolled at Jones College Prep High School.

Lil Rel Howery’s Personal Life

Lil Rel Howery is an American actor and comedian. He has appeared in television shows such as The Carmichael Show, Get Out, and Insecure. His film credits include Uncle Drew, The Righteous Gemstones, and Bird Box. Howery was born on December 17, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Catholic school and later transferred to a public school. Howery began his comedy career performing at open mic nights in Chicago. In 2007, he won the BET Comedy Viewers’ Choice Award. He has been married twice and has three children. In 2019, Lil Rel Howery’s net worth was estimated to be $3 million.

Lil Rel Howery’s Filmography



Lil Rel Howery is an American actor and comedian who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. He is perhaps best known for his role as Bobby Carmichael in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. He has also appeared in such films as Get Out, The Disaster Artist, and Uncle Drew. As of 2020, Lil Rel Howery’s net worth is $3 million.

Lil Rel Howery’s filmography includes the following:

Get Out (2017)

The Carmichael Show (2015-2017)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Uncle Drew (2018)

The Oath (2018)

Bird Box (2018)

Lil Rel Howery’s Awards

Howery has won several awards throughout his career. In 2013, he won the BET Comedy Award for Best Actor in a Movie for his role in “The Comedy Get Down.” He also won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in 2018 for his role in “Get Out.” Howery’s other awards include an MTV Movie & TV Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

Lil Rel Howery’s Upcoming Projects

Lil Rel Howery has several movies in the works for 2019. He is set to star in the comedy “The Angry Birds Movie 2” as well as the drama “The Photograph” with Issa Rae. He is also working on a new comedy series for Fox titled “Rel” which is set to air this fall. Howery’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Lil Rel Howery’s Legacy



Lil Rel Howery is an American actor, comedian, and writer. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films. Lil Rel Howery’s net worth is $3 million. He has been nominated for several awards, including an NAACP Image Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Lil Rel Howery was born on December 17, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois. He began his career as a stand-up comedian. In 2012, he starred in the sitcom “The Real Husbands of Hollywood”. He has also appeared in the films “The Carmichael Show”, “Get Out”, and “Birdbox”.

Lil Rel Howery’s net worth is $3 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful career as an actor and comedian.