Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to slavery criticism of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;







While it has a diverse cast that includes creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent, "Hamilton" has come under fire from those who believe he does not accurately portray the horrors of slavery and the gloss on paper. he played. The founding fathers of the United States.

It's a discussion that started after "Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and expanded with the film's release at a time of intense focus on the Black Lives Matters movement.

The show's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda responded to criticism on Twitter on Monday after a series of remarks made by writer Tracy Clayton.

Clayton, who hosts the Netflix podcast "Strong Black Legends," tweeted, "I was late with Hamilton's criticism and I'm clearly biased, but … I really like that this conversation is happening."