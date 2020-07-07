Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to slavery criticism of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;

It's a discussion that started after "Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and expanded with the film's release at a time of intense focus on the Black Lives Matters movement.
The show's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda responded to criticism on Twitter on Monday after a series of remarks made by writer Tracy Clayton.
Clayton, who hosts the Netflix podcast "Strong Black Legends," tweeted, "I was late with Hamilton's criticism and I'm clearly biased, but … I really like that this conversation is happening."
"Hamilton, the play, and the movie were delivered to us in two different worlds, and our willingness to interrogate things in this way seems like a clear sign of change," he wrote.
"I am very frustrated that this is a slavery play that is not about slavery," Clayton tweeted. "I've felt that in a lot of things that I see, but I flex the same muscle that I use when I listen to hip hop as a black woman. We enjoy troublesome things all the time."
Clayton added that "after reading the reviews, I would have appreciated more context about Hamilton and slavery. But grouping it with statues of Columbus and Robert E Lee denies this conversation the nuance it deserves and we are able to give it that."
He also noted that "humans are imperfect and disordered, both those who lived then and those who now read and write about them."
Miranda tweeted her appreciation for Clayton and wrote "All criticism is valid."
"The large tonnage of complexities and flaws of these people that I couldn't get," he tweeted. "Or I struggled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could into a 2.5-hour musical. I did my best. Everything is fair game."