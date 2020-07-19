Lindsay Lohan and the cast of "The Parent Trap" reunite for the movie's anniversary

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and the original cast of "The Parent Trap" from 1998 will meet on July 20, director Nancy Meyers announced via her Instagram. The virtual reunion will be the first time the cast has met since its launch exactly 22 years ago.

Meyers, who directed the remake, wrote: "Sorry about the mini delay, but the secret is out! @Katiecouric and I got the cast of" Parent Trap "back for the first time since we made our movie. Wonder. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 am @katiecouric Instagram. "

Katie Couric, who will host the meeting on her Instagram page, wrote the same announcement, saying, "Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a gift for you!"

Lohan, who played the roles of the twins Annie and Hallie, appears in the teaser alongside Quaid, who played Nick Parker, the father of Annie and Hallie. Elaine Hendrix, who was Nick's fiancée, Meredith Blake, joined the teaser and said, "There's a whole generation that thinks Meredith is, like, hashtag targets."

Meyers' directorial debut was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name starring Hayley Mills. Natasha Richardson, who played Elizabeth James, tragically died in March 2009 after a ski accident.

The film follows Annie and Hallie, twins separated at birth after their parents' divorce. They meet casually at summer camp, discover their connection, and plan to change places when they return home.

Tune into Couric's Instagram to see the long-awaited reunion.