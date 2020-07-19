Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and other stars of & # 39; Parent Trap & # 39; will meet for the 22nd anniversary of the film

For the first time since "The Parent Trap" was released in 1998, the cast and crew of the iconic film meet to share everything there is to know about the film, from their favorite lines to the most memorable moments on set.

The meeting, moderated by Katie Couric and set to launch on her Instagram page Monday morning, will virtually bring Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, director Nancy Meyers and more to honor the film's 22nd anniversary.

And it's for a good cause too. He will help raise money for chef José Andrés' nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, according to an Instagram post by Hendrix, who played Meredith.

"Parent Trap" stars Lohan as Annie James and Hallie Parker, twins who were separated at birth and raised individually by one of their biological parents, played by Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson. The girls are strange until they meet at camp, where they decide to change places in hopes of reuniting their divorced parents.