Lindsey Graham & # 39; astonished & # 39; over SCOTUS 'Dreamers decision: I didn't think Trump administrator could lose

Senator Lindsey Graham said Friday that he was "stunned" by the Supreme Court ruling against the Trump administration's efforts to end the Obama-era Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which offers legal protections for young immigrants who enter the country illegally. Like kids.

Appearing on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, Graham, R-South Carolina, noted that while the court did not side with the president, the administration can "fix this pretty quickly by writing another memo."

"But I was stunned. I said to the president Tuesday night, you know, 'I don't think you can lose this'. Well, what did I know? Graham asked.

In a decision 5-4, with Supreme Court President John Roberts joining his liberal counterparts to draft the opinion, the Supreme Court said the administration's decision to terminate DACA violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which provides regulatory procedures for federal agencies.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies. & # 39; The wisdom & # 39; of those decisions & # 39; is not our concern & # 39;", wrote Roberts in his opinion. "We only addressed whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement to provide a reasoned explanation of its action."

The Trump administration has argued that DACA, an executive order, was established through inappropriate means to begin with, claiming that it should have been done through congressional legislation. They also believed that the decision to remove DACA is not within the scope of the APA because DACA itself was simply a decision not to enforce the existing law against a certain group of people.

The Supreme Court disagreed, noting that "DACA is not simply a policy of non-compliance" because it is a real program where people request to receive a benefit.

Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissenting opinion that the decision to repeal DACA was correct and that the majority maintains the Trump administration's decision to a higher standard than the order that DACA initially established.

"These cases could, and should, have ended with the determination that their legal conclusion was correct," he wrote. "Instead, most today conclude that (the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)) had to do much more."

He continued: "Without substantiating its position in either the APA or the precedent, the majority declares that DHS was required to ignore DACA's obvious legal shortcomings and provide additional reasons and policy justifications before restoring the rule of law. This holding is incorrect, and will be hamstrung on all future attempts by the agency to undo actions that exceed legal authority. Therefore, it would reverse the judgments below and send it back with instructions to dissolve the mandates nationwide. "

Conservative judges Judge Samuel Alito, Judge Neil Gorsuch, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh presented opinions that concurred with parts of the majority, as well as parts of the dissent, with several emphasizing that the majority's ruling simply brought the issue back to the administration.

"So I think Clarence Thomas was right," said Graham. "I think the DACA program created by President Obama is illegal in its appearance. No president can say that 700,000 people here illegally suddenly have legal status no matter how comprehensive the cause is."

Graham also agreed with Judge Kavanaugh's partial dissent.

"Assuming DACA was legal, (DHS Sec. Kirstjen) Nielsen's memo explaining why the administration wanted to rescind the policy was more than adequate. Certainly not capricious and arbitrary," he said.

"So I don't agree with the court. I respect the court. I like John Roberts. He is a smart guy. But, immigration policy has changed dramatically," he told Bream.

"I think the court was arbitrary and capricious in deciding whether or not the Trump administration was arbitrary and capricious."

Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears of Fox News contributed to this report.