Lindsey Graham challenger reports huge $ 14 million fundraiser

The Democrat who competed against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in the South Carolina Senate race this year reported raising nearly $ 14 million in the second quarter of 2020, nearly double his record in the first quarter of the year.

Jaime Harrison raised more than $ 13.9 million from April to June, after raising $ 7.4 million in the first quarter of the year in his attempt to overthrow Graham, who has been in office since 2003.

Still, it will be an uphill battle for Harrison, the state's former Democratic Party chairman and associate vice chairman of the DNC, in the trustworthy Republic of South Carolina. Graham won his reelection bid in 2014 by nearly 15 points, and Trump won the state by a similar margin in 2016.

"After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of ​​the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know this," said Guy King, spokesman for the Harrison campaign, in a statement, according to The State.

GRAHAM TURNS OFF FROM PRIMARY CHALLENGES, SECURES GOP SENATE NOMINATION

"As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham spends her time playing partisan games in Washington and struggling to cut unemployment aid," added King. "Voters here have had enough of these political games, and are turning to Jaime's bold vision of principled leadership that once again puts South Carolina families first."

Although Harrison raised more than Graham in the first quarter, the incumbent has grossed more in total this election cycle thus far. Graham has raised $ 26.1 million as of June 20 and had $ 13.9 million in cash, according to the FEC.

The three-term senator's campaign has yet to present its second-quarter numbers and has until July 15 to do so.

President Trump has supported Graham in his reelection bid, campaigning with him in February. Vice President Pence also helped launch the Graham campaign last year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison has been able to garner national attention for his grassroots campaign by national Democrats desperate to oust one of the White House's fiercest allies on Capitol Hill. He garnered the backing of high-profile Democrats, including alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, and Representative Jim Clyburn, a second-tier Democrat in the House of South Carolina.