Lindsey Graham says Rosenstein's audience showed that "the fox was watching the chicken coop" in the Mueller investigation

President of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said "Hannity"On Wednesday, Mueller's investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was set up in such a way that the" fox was watching the chicken coop. "

Earlier Wednesday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified that he would not have signed a request to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) order directed at former Trump campaign assistant Carter Page if he had known about " significant errors "revealed since then.

"The most surprising thing for me was the scoping memorandum describing what Mueller was able to do was prepared by the same people who defrauded the court (FISA)," said Graham. "… The same people who lied to the court organized the Mueller investigation."

ROSENSTEIN PROOFS THAT THE FISA WARRANTY WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN SIGNED TO HELP TROMPIAR IF I KNEW OF PROBLEMS

"It wasn't Rosenstein," added Graham. "It was the people who lied to the court and manipulated the evidence, set up the entire Mueller investigation."

Graham told Sean Hannity that Wednesday's hearing was "the first step in the trip that will end in October to try to explain to the American people how the hell this happened," he said.

"How is it possible that the FBI and the Justice Department defrauded the FISA court so many times and nobody knew about it?"

Later, Graham criticized Rosenstein's testimony, saying that if anyone knew that Steele's file, the key source of Page's arrest warrant, was "garbage," that person would be "a candidate to go to jail."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report..