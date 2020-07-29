Lindsey Graham's campaign ad features the image of the opponent with a digitally altered darker skin tone







The campaign announcement, uploaded to Graham's Facebook on July 23, includes an image of his rival in the Senate Jaime Harrison that was originally published in the New York Times. However, Graham's ad version of the image shows Harrison surrounded by a portrait-style dark background effect with a noticeably darker skin tone.

"Hollywood continues to fund my opponent, raising tens of thousands in cash from the campaign to attack me, but they don't understand this simple fact: Southern Carolinians will not tolerate radical leftists by telling them how to think and how to vote," he added. Facebook posts. "You are with me?"

Graham's campaign told CNN that an effect was used in the creation of the ad, but pointed to earlier Facebook ads in which they said the same effect was used on Graham's face, calling the issues raised in this regard as a "not history".

"It is sad that detractors are making up false accusations about this graph, intended to highlight the support of Jaime Harrison from Kathy Griffin, a liberal actress who once posed with a fake Donald Trump head," T.W. Arrighi, communications director for Graham's campaign, told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

"The artistic effect used, the same one that was used on Senator Graham just two days earlier in a video, is not a story. The only people who want to change the policy focus important to South Carolinians, like creating jobs and bringing Our medical supply chain from China are liberal detractors trying to hide their radical positions. " The edited image of Harrison has reaped significant attention on social media and comes at a time of nationally settling scores on race, an issue that has quickly defined campaign races across the country, including Harrison's bid to topple Graham. Harrison's campaign declined to comment on the record, but directed CNN to JA Moore, a South Carolina state representative and deputy for Harrison's campaign, who said he was "disgusted" by the announcement. "It is the kind of whistle politics that the Republican Party has been practicing for several years," said Moore. "We don't recognize Lindsey Graham," added Moore. "He is not the person who was originally elected more than 20 years ago to federal office, and I think this is just another example of a bought and paid politician who is so focused on his own personal gain and less focused on the Carolina people. from the south ". That message was echoed by the Lexington County, South Carolina Democratic Party, which tweeted that the state "will choose (Harrison) regardless of what kind of stunts Lindsey does." "We don't care how dark a person's skin is. We vote for the person, not for their skin pigment. We all know Jaime and we know a fake photo," the tweet said. South Carolina is a Republican stronghold, voting for the Republican candidate in 13 of the last 14 presidential elections. Trump won South Carolina by 14 points and got the independent vote. In 2014, Graham beat his most recent Democratic challenger by nearly 16 points. Harrison hopes to bridge that gap through a one-time campaign that beats Graham for the way he has governed since President Donald Trump took office. He announced his offer against Graham in a video message posted in May 2019, where he spoke about his own background in the state and agreed to Graham's medical care, student loans, and long history in politics, particularly the senator's warm embrace. to Trump over time. . "Here's a guy who will say anything to stay in office," Harrison said of Graham at the time. "Lindsey Graham cannot guide us in any direction because she traded her moral compass for small political gains."

