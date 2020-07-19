Linkin Park Sends Cease and Desist to Trump Campaign for Using His Music

Saturday night, President Trump retweeted a campaign video which featured the band's hit song in 2002 & # 39; In The End & # 39 ;. Linkin Park quickly took steps to remove the video and shared a message with fans on Twitter.

"Linkin Park neither endorsed nor endorses Trump, nor authorized his organization to use our music." read his statement. "A cease and desist has been issued."

This is not the first time that a music artist has told the Trump campaign not to use his music. Earlier this month, musician Neil Young stated that he was 'NOT okay'. with Trump playing his music during the White House Mount Rushmore event celebrating Independence Day. Last month, The Rolling Stones threatened to take legal action against the Trump campaign for using his music at his campaign rallies. A week before that, the family of the late Tom Petty filed a cease and desist notice for the Trump campaign after one of the musician's songs was played at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The video with the music of Linkin Park was originally uploaded to Twitter by White House director of social media Dan Scavino on Friday. After Trump retweeted it, Twitter disabled the video.